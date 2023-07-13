Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin's posts on social media are always met with criticism and insults

The actress recently showed off her beloved mother on Instagram, celebrating her on her birthday

While loyal fans of the actress sent in their best wishes for her mum, others dragged her mum

Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin's mum has been mercilessly dragged on social media for failing to raise the actress right.

The filmmaker's wife like many others took to her Instagram page with photos of her mum, celebrating her on her birthday.

Netizens react as Judy Austin shows off her mum Photo credit: @judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

Judy's mum glammed up like her daughter as they struck different poses, and the actress gushed over her in her caption.

She wrote:

"Still celebrating my Queen!!! Happy beautiful birthday mummy. Afor muru Ijele!!! God bless you for us!!!"

See the post below:

Netizens react to Judy Austin's post

The actress showing off her mum got people questioning how she was raised and if they are cut from the same cloth.

Read comments gathered below:

sonia_obiakaeze:

"This the woman that gave birth to u, is she married too or managing someone else husband?"

oge.nwachukwu.5209:

"Hope she will not snaatch pete edochie."

amb.lilyanuju:

"The woman that will not shamefully and disgracefully warn you not to abandon the husband of your youth Mr. Obasi to go as far as breaking another woman's peaceful home. Judy e no go better for you. God is watching you. Surely, it will end in regret and shame."

chinyerelolo:

"So this woman is your mom, I know her very well from umuoji , no wonder like mother like daughter."

sasha_itota:

"The woman that taught you to be stealing people's husbands."

obinnaelezieanya:

"She did not train u well."

anyanwuamobi:

"Like daughter like mother. If she is a good woman, she would have advised u to leave May s husband alone."

sholyzofficial_:

"You’re Joyfully Receiving All this insults just to be with what doesn’t belong to you Omo!!! "

