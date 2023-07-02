Music star Davido has been embroiled in another baby mama drama as another lady made some bold claims about the singer

In a trending video, the lady identified as Chisom alleged that the DMW impregnated her but failed to pay her off after promising her N10m

The video has sparked mixed reactions online as it comes days after Anita Brown and Ivanna Bay called out the music star for impregnating them

It appears the drama bordering on music star Davido's baby mamas may not be ending soon as another lady identified as Chisom claimed the Afrobeat star impregnated her and failed to pay her off.

Chisom's allegations come amid mixed reactions trailing the report of the singer impregnating a U.S. model, Anita Brown and a French lady, Ivanna Bay.

Lady calls out Davido over unfulfilled promise. Credit: @davido @gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

In the trending video shared by gossipmilltv, Chisom claimed she was once in a relationship with Davido which led to pregnancy.

According to Chisom, he advised her to abort the baby with the promise of giving her N10M as a payoff.

She, however, alleged that the music star refused to pay after she terminated the pregnancy.

“I was a victim of Davido too, I was once pregnant for Davido, He told me to aborrt it and promised to give me N10Million, I agreed and aborted the Baby but Davido never fulfilled his promises, he didn’t Give me my N10Million,” she said in part.

She also shared an alleged chat with the singer promising to pay her.

Netizens react as lady calls out Davido for not paying her off

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

fembe_rry20:

"All of you supporting davido don’t worry it will happen to your sister also ."

feyfey_______:

"Davido no even get taste ah ."

officialluxurythrift2:

"But these girls how una wan take face una future husband abi am I asking a wrong question……Coming out to do this in the name of fame…..We dey here wen your fruit go ripe."

balo_ng:

"I can see Yul having a breath of relief ."

onome_aj:

"She came with receipts o."

Source: Legit.ng