Luck has shined on an ailing woman after a popular pastor in Ibadan took interest in her matter

Actress Folunke Daramola got into a slight scuffle with the pastor over where the woman would live

While the actress fought to rent a house for the woman in Lagos, the pastor built a house from the donations he got for her

An ailing woman identified as Iya Ibeji now has a permanent roof over her head courtesy of an Ibadan pastor who took interest in her health and life.

In a video sighted online, the pastor was seen outside the house as he mentioned the long list of people who have sent in donations to furnish the home.

Nigerians commend pastor for helping old ailing woman Photo credit: @folukedaramolasalako/@temiloloasobola

Source: Instagram

He entered the house, and the ailing woman was seen trying to walk toward him as fast as her weak legs could carry her.

The video also showed the interior of the house as finishing touches were being made.

According to reports, Foluke Daramola tried to bring the woman to Lagos and rent a house for her despite the man of God's plan for her.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

collinsweetheart:

"This kind of pastor is very rare to find . How wish we have a pastor like this all over Nigeria we won’t even worry about what Nigeria is doing . Cos love surpasses all."

salawudeenomobola:

"Oju ti awon yeyebrity (yeybrity has been put to shame)"

harbiola_811:

"Glory be to God, thank you pastor and thanks to all the people that donated. God bless you all."

osobatemitope:

"Thank God for everything."

adesakinoluwatosin:

"God bless this pastor and everybody that donated ....whaooooo."

adewunmiiii:

"When GOD arise even the whole world will know, May GOD bless him and thank you sir pls who knows how I can Donate too pls the account number or something."

royalsif_trends_world:

"God bless you pastor ,iya ibeji the lord will perfect your healing "

olanikedurojaiye08:

"God will continue to bless your ministry sir, this is what we're praying for in our nation "

