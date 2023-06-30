Julia Nwoko, one of the daughters of billionaire Nigerian politician Ned, recently tied the knot in Canada without her father being present

Ned Nwoko is also the husband of famous Nollywood actress Regina Daniels whose first son was also celebrating his birthday on the same day as Julia's birthday

Many have taken to social media to react to Julia's wedding celebration, including Ned Nwoko's Moroccan wife, Laila Charani, but Regina is yet to wish Julia well on her special day publicly

Nigerian billionaire heiress Julia Nwoko, daughter of popular Nigerian politician Ned Nwoko, has sparked reactions online as she gets married with her father not being present.

Twenty-four hours after Julia officially got hitched, Ned Nwoko has not publicly acknowledged his daughter's wedding as he refuses to react to it online, nor has he posted it on his social media pages.

Ned Nwoko's eldest daughter Julia gets married in his absence in Canada. Photo credit: @julia_gemmiti

Source: Instagram

However, Ned Nwoko's fourth wife, Laila Charani, who is usually viewed as the politician's fifth wife, actress Regina Daniel has reacted to the wedding celebrations.

Laila took to Julia's page, noting that she looked lovely on her special day.

Many have made a case for Ned not being present at his daughter's wedding, noting that Julia's day falls on the same day as Regina's first son's birthday, Munir Nwoko.

See videos from Julia's wedding in Canada below:

See the reactions the clip stirred online

@laurinealas:

"Simple and classy I love it, she does everything low key , congratulations beautiful."

@de_perfecto1:

"This one was told they can’t have a baby out of wedlock u better marry her papa Ned will come for u."

@christophina_sellee:

"This is the kind of wedding i like . simple and beautiful. all that matters is the wedding certificate ❤️❤️❤️congratulations again baby. i love your cool lifestyle."

@deenfiness:

"Congratulations My beautiful ❤️❤️❤️ Lady, I'm very very happy for you darling."

@alfred_yetty:

"The ring is definitely RINGING Congratulations."

@quinbliz2:

"Congratulations Julia God bless your new home."

@sanped_royal_cakes_n_events:

"I couldn't help but notice the difference, u are glowing dear."

@yakou_star4013:

"Congratulations sweetheart ur husband is so cute."

@neyomi_official:

"Congratulations baby❤️ may your marriage be filled with blessings and happiness."

@kingtrice_:

"Where is Papa Ned?.... Regina don carry ur papa go."

@themissxo_:

"You look divine! God bless your home. But what Regina is doing is right, why celebrate Munir's birthday same day."

