Actress Regina Daniels and her son, Munir, got Nigerians gushing when a feel-good video of them emerged online

In the video, the actress got a huge surprise from her friend on her 22nd birthday and shared the beautiful moment with her first son Munir online

The mother and son danced to music as the friend showered her with lovely gifts on her special day

Nigerians have trooped to the comments section of the video to share lovely words for her and send their birthday wishes

Ace Nollywood actress Regina Daniels recently celebrated her 22nd birthday, and she shared one of the beautiful things that happened on her special day.

The movie star was treated to a big surprise by one of her friends who came with band members, cakes, money bouquets and more to her house on the day of her birthday.

Regina was joined on the celebration floor by her first son, Munir, who danced with his beloved mother in the adorable video.

Nigerians react to Regina's surprise birthday party video

Social media users have reacted differently to the video of Regina Daniels' surprise birthday gig with her son, Munir. Most of them sent their best wishes.

Shantel_vybz:

"It's the son for me he is like, mama I gat you on this birthday surprise."

_Sherry_la_belle:

"Where una de see these kind friends."

Love_akpo_21:

"Awwwww happy birthday Gina Møré life more goodies , more money ❤️wish you all the best life brings."

Marvellouswakawa:

"Happy birthday Regina ❤️am in Abj where is the location make we turn up."

Amkachigodswill:

"Moon won in the dancing part ooh, happy birthday Mrs Ned."

Regina Daniels’ son Munir bathes himself in body oil

Regina Daniels' son Munir is such a cute little child, and he has gotten to the age of trying to pronounce words.

In a video shared by the mum of two, her toddler was seen on the bed applying body oil on his face and stomach.

Despite the fact that Regina held his hand and questioned why he chose to be naughty, Munir struggled to pour out the oil and reapplied it on his face.

The actress then asked her son to pronounce the name of the oil. She got an adorable 'coyo yeyow' when she asked him for the colour of the oil.

