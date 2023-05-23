Veteran actor Fred Amata's son Oreva got married over the weekend in New York and the United States

While the actor was absent to play a fatherly role, his ex-wife and media personnel Agatha however, shared moments from the ceremony

Congratulatory messages from many of Fred's colleagues in the movie industry and fans have been pouring in

Nollywood veteran actor, Fred Amata and ace TV presenter Agatha Amata's son Oreva married his love interest Katherine in New York, in the US Sunday, May 21.

While Fred was surprisingly absent at the ceremony, his ex-wife was present to play her motherly role at the wedding and was duly supported by close family and friends.

Agatha Amata prays for her son and his wife. Credit: @agathamata1

Source: Instagram

She also took to her Instagram page to share pictures and videos from the celebration while penning a congratulatory message to the newly married couples.

"May you always be a blessing to each other, supporting, understanding, and challenging each other to always do your best," Agatha wrote in her caption.

See the picture Amata shared below:

See another post the media personality shared which included videos from the ceremony:

A look at Fred's Instagram page showed he was yet to share any picture from the ceremony

Celebrities, fans celebrate Fred Amata's son and wife

See some of their messages below:

iamthatpj:

"Awwww biggest congratulations my aunty!!!! May God bless and keep this union !!!❤️❤️❤️❤️."

jaypaulmrflamez:

"Congratulations mama. May the Almighty Father bless this Union ❤️❤️❤️."

tricia_eseigbe_kerry:

"WAWAWAOOOOO. Huge Congrats to u and d family sis. All Glory To GOD. What GOD Cannot Do Does Not Exist. ❤️."

olushola.omoyiola:

"Congratulations ma. Happy married life Oreva,God bless your home."

afumze:

"Congratulations ma. May God forever keep them as friends in love with each other."

kidpreneurafricaofficial:

"Congratulations Oreva and your beautiful wife.God bless your home ❤️❤️."

