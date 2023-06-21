The 13th of June 2023 had “Mauve 21” in Ibadan, bursting with excitement as Lush Hair held its first Hangout for Hairstylists in the city. The event was hosted by two prominent faces in the movie and entertainment industry; Aisha Lawal, an ace producer, actor and presenter, her co-host was Ayo Ajewole a.k.a Wòlíì Agba; a compère, actor and content creator popularly known for his skits on Instagram and Facebook by himself, 'son' Dele and a couple of other members of the crew.

The event kicked off with the arrival and accreditation of guests. The hosts delighted the guests with an hilarious introduction and singing the popular Yorùbá welcome song "Kaabo, ṣe dáadáa lo de, a tin retí rẹ" to introduce invited guests in the hall.

Damilola Agboola, Assistant Brand Manager -Lush Hair handled the product Introduction. She stated that just as the event had taken place in Lagos and will be extending to other parts of the country, the goal is to empower hairstylists in Oyo State continuously. Speaking further, Damilola said “Our plan is not to take your money but to impact customers and hairstylists through initiatives that will be of benefit to all parties. She added that with Lush Hair's lightweight quality, various colours and designs created to suit the female hair need at every point in time, Lush Hair is focused on making fashion life easy for women across all works of life."

Damilola concluded by showing the existing products in the market as well as emerging ones. The categories of Lush Hair products were Braids, Crochets and Weaves which came in various colours and sizes.

The designs of Hair showcased included but not limited to Zari Braids, Tiara curls, Kinky royale, Pearson weaves, Mandy Elna, Vegas, Zen, Sasha, Serena, Rony and Bone straight. The kids were not left out in the game as products such as Nini Fro and Kinky Twist amongst others were also initiated. She also stated that Galaxy Ombre Braids and Galaxy Braid Mix were baking in the oven. All the products that were available at the event was showcased to the audience by the hostesses on ground.

Having hosted two editions in Lagos, Lush Hair stated that just as the stylist Hang Out 2.0 had kicked off in Lagos and will be extending to other parts of the country, the goal is to empower hairstylists in Oyo State continuously. Lush Hair emphasized its sincerity about the products delivered to its customers, stating that the brand takes time before launching the products through the thorough research conducted by the brand's research team, thereby ensuring that the products are made according to the needs and the requirements of our customers.

Lush Hair Takes Stylists Hang Out 2.0 to the Southwest in Grand Style

The brand also corroborated that part of the initiative to empower hairstylists includes the Lush Hair Professional School formally addressed as Lush Hair Academy and the Lush Pink Belle Initiative, which is open to any female with interest.

Some of the highlights of the events include a debate between group A & B. Aisha supported Group A while Wòlíì Agba was on the side of Group B. The game centered on trading the names of places in Ibadan and group B won 2 times out of the 3 times that the game was played. The Lush Hair Models Runway was another exciting part of the event as the crowd went agog with the emergence of each model.

The penultimate item on the programme for the night was the five-man panelist session which included the official hairstylist for Lush - Oguniyi Tobiloba officially known Tobbiestouch, The Chairperson of the Association of Hairdressers, Oyo state Chapter, Digital Manager- Osagie Omoruyi, Assistant Brand Manager Damilola Agboola and Mrs Abigail Ogungbemi, the Chairperson, Nigeria Association of hairdressers and cosmetologists, Lagos chapter, They all took turns to answer general questions from the audience.

One of the major highlights was the games session anchored by the hosts, hairstyling contest within 15mins, qualified stylists were awarded 50,000, 30,000 and 20,000 naira, respectively also for their presentable outfits. Members of the National Association of Hairdressers and Cosmetologists in South-West Nigeria were equally rewarded with Cash gifts of 100,000 each.

Speaking on behalf of other hairstylists, the winner of the competition, Atorise, stated that Lush Hair has been very supportive and cooperative with their business deals. She added that Lush Hair has been of great help to her business for the past five years and that she has had a business deal with the brand.

