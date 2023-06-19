Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has spoken up about her past relationship with fellow Ghanaian singer, Sarkodie

She claimed that in 2010, Sarkodie got her pregnant but he refused to take responsibility so she had to abort it

Nelson’s revelation drew a reaction from one of her ex-boyfriends, Nigerian music star Iyanya

Popular Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, is in the news over her disclosure about her relationship with musician Sarkodie.

Nelson shared this in her tell-all memoir among other things and it has caused a huge social media buzz.

According to the film star, in 2010, she was involved in a brief relationship with Sarkodie and she later discovered that she was pregnant after missing her monthly period.

Iyanya reacts as Yvonne Nelson says she got pregnant for Sarkodie but he didn't want it.

Nelson said that she then reached out to Sarkodie with the news but he was not ready to take responsibility at the time.

According to the actress, Sarkodie was still in the early stages of his career and his future looked uncertain. She added that he was still living with his mother at the time and was not ready to carry the burden of their child and so she had no choice but to get rid of it.

Iyanya reacts

As Yvonne Nelson’s story made the rounds online, one of her ex-boyfriends, Nigerian musician Iyanya, reacted to her revelation online.

He wondered if she was not sharing too much private information with the public.

See his tweet below:

Nigerians react to Yvonne Nelson’s pregnancy for Sarkodie

Read what some netizens had to say about the news below:

dr_morula:

“Of what relevance is this declaration now?He is married with a family and you decided to do this to his wife.The way some people behave is just so egocentric. If you destroy his home will it make yours complete?”

sandra_mimi34:

“Yvonne at your age u Dey open legs for man without preservative? Just pray u have children in future.”

ego_oyiiboo:

“Are these details not too much? Or did the other party have a consent to having he's private information included in a book?”

iam_bmodel:

“If everyone start telling their stories at some point, I think this internet will not remain the same. I believe some things are better kept to yourself than letting the whole world know.”

Chu6x:

“As she fine reach liadis them still give am belle say them nor want am...... meanwhile some men are somewhere crushing on her ohh on a lowkey....... Don't tell me nothing this life can never be balanced.”

buskuka95:

“The white man you carry belle for still no marry you.. the man don run back to his wife and you are lonely and moneyless, so you now wrote a book to make money so this story has to come up, Sarkodia 's wife will never leave him ... your story arrived late.”

mom_of_triplets_cooks:

“88% you are so strong to have written this. Let them judge you but God loves you and had forgiven all your wrongs. Peace be with you.”

orewabeautyshop:

“It takes boldness to admit to such.”

ks2tonez:

“Musicians don show dis babe shege.”

ized _clothing:

“Make we leave this matter for Ghana people.”

james_gold_14:

“Omo we thought its iyanyan was the problem...for wat is on the space now I blieve these Yvonne Nelson of a person is a narcissist...how come all the men you dated running away 4rm you...as beautiful as yoh are...even a white man had to run too.”

maaver_m:

“We all have stories to tell d experience is a good teacher.”

ikechukwu_victoria_:

“Awwwwww. And the baby for fine oh. Why na?”

Iyanya cheated on me with Tonto Dikeh - Yvonne Nelson

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, is making big headlines on Nigerian social media spaces after she opened up about her famed previous relationship with singer, Iyanya.

Nelson recently released her tell-all memoir and one of its chapters touched on her relationship with Iyanya and how she discovered that he cheated on her with Tonto Dikeh.

According to the Ghanaian actress, her relationship with Iyanya was a dreamy one with breakfast in bed and other niceties that made her assured that the love he had for her was real. She explained that her feelings for him was further solidified when the singer got a tattoo of her initials, YN, on his wrist.

