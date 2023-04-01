The death of Yul Edoichie's first son with his first wife, May, came as a rude and painful shock to Nigerians

The actor's colleague Uche Maduagwu could not control his emotions in a video as he reacted to the news

Maduagwu disclosed that the matter is spiritual and lamented over the fact that the late boy was healthy

Uche Maduagwu broke down in a video while talking about his colleague Yul Edochie's son's death.

The actor who sympathized with Yul's wife, May, disclosed that it must be a spiritual attack for a boy who was fine and healthy to drop dead.

Uche Maduagwu cries over Yul Edocjie and May's loss Photo credit: @uchemaduagwu/@yuledochie/@mayyuledochie

He further dropped a prayer, calling on God to deal with whoever must have spiritually attacked Yul Edochie's family.

Maduagwu then urged people to pray for May as she is going through a lot. From suddenly finding herself in a polygamous marriage to losing her child.

He wrote:

"Guys, I've been crying all Night over what my Sister is going through, so many calls and Messages from people asking me to react to the matter, I carry Phone to Type but Na so so TEARS, where do I begin? THIS IS SPIRITUAL, that is just all I can say, anyone Wey Dey responsible for this Spiritually, Almighty God go Reward them, and to those Blaming May, AMADIOHA go Reward you Na too abundantly. Pikin Wey Healthy, strong and was not sick, KILODE? God where are you? This is too much to bear, Wetin May do? KI LO SE?"

Watch the videos below:

Netizens react to Maduagwu's videos

peperenpe_:

"What if it’s not spiritual???? But Destiny and fate ???"

francisca_nwaka:

"I know Judy is a desperate woman but this can also come from Mr Obasi . The person sometimes that no one suspects is the culprit .In villages people dey go swear juju with even 2,000 naira , and dis juju dem no dey stop until appeased . Queen May should have a strong Pastor or Prophet now ,na battle be dis and she needs to fight for her kids."

valerieasuquo:

"The harm has been done. May his gentle soul rest in peace."

tontolet:

"May God comfort the family.‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️"

ogardeboraherima:

"The most painful thing God please strengthen May"

sweet_queen_debby:

"This is not ordinary, a lot is going on spiritually, and remember Mr Obasi is not happy that Yul took his wife away from him, even Judy& Sara Martin there own no clear, God will pay everyone according to their deeds"

brownhair131:

"I can’t believe @peteedochie will stay calm in this. If it is spiritual. The God father will know soon. Let’s not shout EBUBEDIKE IS IN THE GAME ❤️"

chizzyfoodie:

"@yuledochie see your life,you're the first in your family to trick start polygamy and you are still the first to experience strange occurrence, but it shall never be well with home breakers."

Netizens blame Yul Edochie for death of his 1st son

Following the tragic death of is 16-year-old son, Kambili, accusatory fingers have been pointed toward Yul and his second wife, Judy Austin.

Even though Yul's last post on Instagram was about two days before the tragic incident, angry netizens stormed the comment section of his last post.

Many people believe the introduction of Judy into Yul's family caused the death of his son.

