An association in Nollywood, TAMPAN USA chapter, has honoured MC Oluomo with a merit award

Pictures from the event have emerged online as Yoruba actor and TAMPAN president Mr Latin was also spotted at the event

The pictures have since stirred different reactions on social media, as many shared their takes about a video from the event

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

The Lagos state park and management committee chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, has bagged a merit award from the Theatre Arts and Movies Production Association (TAMPAN) global USA chapter.

MC Oluomo was awarded by TAMPAN at their inauguration and award night, which took place on Saturday, June 10 in recognition of his commitment and support to the association.

TAMPAN US chapter holds award night. Credit: @kingmcoluomo @goldmyne

Source: Instagram

Pictures from the event, shared on social media via goldmynetv, showed the President of the Theatre Arts and Movies Production Association of Nigeria, TAMPAN, Bolaji Amusan, popularly called Mr Latin, was also present.

See the pictures below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Netizens react as TAMPAN awards MC Oluomo

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

girlie__vi:

"Usa..ohh!! united state Alimosho."

omoba_awonuga:

"Lagos Governor 2027."

tremaka4:

"Let us listen to his acceptance speach please ."

kolaqhazim:

"I go call oluomo and I go report all of them."

elvismorgan49:

"How do I laugh the way that God will be pleased?"

iam_patech:

"Tapan keh."

_nick_wagner___:

"Na mumu full that association."

officialbukas1:

"When is he crediting @tenientertainer for that song."

mc_itubaba:

"his man real support all yoruba nollyhood,, except ingrate people will abuse him.. He really try for both nollyhood and fuji industry.. He deserves it @mcoluomo."

mmanuel_musache:

"Pays people to organize a show in the US and then wins an award and acts surprised awesome."

damilare_savage:

"Sakamanje Awards."

matesun44:

"go and help your headers in the film industry.and stop all dis drama."

MC Oluomo's son graduates with flying colour

MC Oluomo’s son, Ololade, made his family proud by graduating with a remarkable GPA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US, Legit.ng reported.

MC Oluomo, who couldn't keep the good news to himself, revealed his son graduated with a double major in Chemical Engineering and Business Management and maintained a remarkable 4.0 GPA.

Gushing about his son, the ex-NURTW boss said Ololade's exceptional dedication was recognised and awarded by both the Engineering and Business departments as he was the student who demonstrated the highest level of effort and achievement in coursework, leadership, and professional activities.

Source: Legit.ng