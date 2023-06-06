It is an exciting moment for MC Oluomo and his household as his son Ololade has graduated from MIT in the US

The proud dad shared a stunning picture of his son as he revealed he graduated from the prestigious institution with a remarkable GPA

Celebrities, as well as fans of the former NURTW boss, have taken to his comment section to celebrate with him

Musiliu Akinsanya, better known as MC Oluomo’s son, Ololade, has made his family proud by graduating with a remarkable GPA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US.

MC Oluomo, who couldn't keep the good news to himself, revealed his son graduated with a double major in Chemical Engineering and Business Management and maintained a remarkable 4.0 GPA.

Gushing about his son, the ex-NURTW boss said Ololade's exceptional dedication was recognised and awarded by both the Engineering and Business departments as he was the student who demonstrated the highest level of effort and achievement in coursework, leadership, and professional activities.

Celebrities, fans congratulate MC Oluomo

kafayatyakubu:

"Congratulations sir may you live long to Eat the fruit of ur labour."

dior__imperial_media:

"Congratulations baba wa."

richard4457636:

"Una wey de risk Una life’s for them, Una see where their pikin de ???"

iam_araybian:

"Omo nothing wey una fit tell me , this man Dey try for him children life ooo. Omo congratulations boss."

raymondcash_official:

"Awon werey wey Dey do comparison no go see this ooooooooo… congratulations once again to the proud father ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

prince_kazeem_ogunbambi:

"Congratulations @kingmcoluomo to you and your son on this remarkable feet."

MC Oluomo's son dragged online

MC Oluomo's son, King Westt, incurred the wrath of Nigerian netizens after he shared a video where he bragged and showed off the full tank of his car, which cost him N30,000.

According to Westt, with the fuel subsidy removal pushing the petrol prices up in the country, only rich people can afford to fill their tanks like him.

The young man failed to realise that in bragging about his full tank, his car maintenance would concern netizens.

