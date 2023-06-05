Actress Wumi Toriola recently shared a fun video of her at an event with her colleague Fathia Williams

In the short clip, Wumi, who was enjoying the vibes from a live performance by Fuji maestro Kwam 1, was seen handing a bundle of cash to the singer's aide

Some of her followers, however, took to her comment section to express their displeasure, but she was not ready to let it slide

Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola triggered reactions from her followers with a recent video of her handing what appeared to be a bundle of cash to Fuji veteran King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, aka KWAM 1's aide, during a live stage performance.

Wumi, who was spotted on the dance floor with her colleague Fathia Williams seemed to have gotten her groove on as she showed off dance moves while enjoying Kwam 1 vibes.

Wumi Toriola shows off dance moves.

Source: Instagram

Sharing the clip, Wumi wrote in her caption:

"Fun time with the diva @faithiawilliams and king himself @kingwasiuayindemarshal."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Wumi Toriola hands money to KWAM 1's aide

Some of the actress' followers took to her comment section criticised her, but she was not ready to let it slide as she clapped back at them

See their exchange below:

A netizen identified as abiolayusuf25 wrote:

"Weldone ooo u a millionaire spraying a billionaire."

Responding, Wumi wrote:

wumitoriola:

"@abiolayusuf25 let thousanians leave millionaires to worry."

Another netizen identified as water_no_get_enemies:

"African mentality spending for who alredy have enough but can't help who is in need ......no b only our government they do us shaa.

Wumi in returned clapped back as she wrote:

"@water_no_get_enemies ur name says it all, slavery mentality, so na this one nor go allow me help the needy."

See a screenshot of the exchanges below:

Screenshots of Wumi Toriola's exchange with netizens. Credit: @wumitoriola

