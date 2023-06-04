Yoruba movie stars, Adeniyi Johnson and wife Seyi Edun, officially took their twin children to church

A video from the church dedication has surfaced on social media and it shows the happy couple holding their bundles of joy

Internet users who saw the beautiful video have taken to the comment section to congratulate them

Seyi Edun turned a year older on Sunday, June 4, and it was the same day her twin babies were dedicated in church!

Photos of Adeniyi and Seyi Credit: @emiraltyafrica

Source: Instagram

Edun who is married to fellow movie star, Adeniyi Johnson, was pictured alongside her husband in church for the ceremony.

The couple each held a child over their shoulders as they conversed while seated in the congregation.

Check out the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Another video sees Johnson sharing the testimony of their journey to parenthood.

In the video, he can be heard saying in a mixture of English and Yoruba:

“We were called names; several people even suggested we see herbalists, but we stood firm and believed in God for His wonders.”

Watch the video below:

Fans congratulate Adeniyi Johnson and Seyi Edun

raymoyetty:

"Awwwwwww so is girl and boy God is great."

trulytywo:

"This just makes me smile alot seeing how they just carried them both each by their same gender."

eniolamhi645:

"God have done it for this beautiful family already congratulations sir&ma."

julianootesanya:

"Wow lord we are grateful thank u for this beautiful babies."

"This na carnival": Odunlade Adekola, Kunle Afod, Mide Martins, others turn up for Adeniyi Johnson's party

Nigerians rejoiced when Adeniyi and his wife Seyi Edun welcomed their twins after waiting for seven years.

The movie star decided to throw a lavish party on April 30 to celebrate their entrance into the 'mummy and daddy' association.

Videos sighted online showed off the lavishly decorated venue and the Yoruba actors who graced the occasion.

The Johnsons star Seun Osigbesan ordained as pastor: "I've been dreading this day for a long time"

Seun Osigbesan is now a confirmed woman of God and her fans couldn't be any happier!

Osigbesan, most popular for her role in The Johnson, took to her Instagram page to share a video which captured the moment she was ordained a pastor.

In the video, she is seen kneeling on the altar and two men of God - including her husband who is the lead pastor - pray over an emotional Osigbesan.

Source: Legit.ng