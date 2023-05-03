Nollywood actor Lateef Ademjei recently put up a photoshopped picture of him as Lagos state governor

The actor, who played Tinubu in a new biopic, also sent a happy new month message to his fans and followers

However, the picture has stirred massive reactions from many who dropped hilarious comments about his action

Popular actor Adedimeji Lateef has caused a buzz with a post of him sending his fans and followers a new month message.

Lateef shared what appeared to be a photoshopped photo of himself in an office with a backdrop of the governor of Lagos state.

Lateef Adedimeji poses as Lagos state governor. Credit: @adedimejilateef

Source: Instagram

The actor who played Tinubu in a new biopic titled Last Man Standing also wore a cap with the logo of the president-elect.

Sharing the picture, Lateef added a caption that read:

“May your May Day blossom like a wild May flower. Happy new month.”

See the picture below:

Netizens react to Lateef Adedimeji's new picture

Many of the actor's fans and followers couldn’t help but laugh at his action. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

mike_jay__:

"The frame caught my attention why is the eye like that open."

yusluv248:

"A day governor Abi na film."

masterp099:

"Set awon Governor lateef jakande ."

ogunsakintofunmi:

"Who help you expand ur eye."

white_done11:

"Lagos state governor all of them no Dey fat you are good to go sir ."

holybankz:

"Shey u wan collect sanwo post ni lol."

kofoworolabam:

"When u overtake my governor, lateef?"

fijabi_h:

"Wetin you never act finish my bruh.. no be u no fit toast gyal the other day."

dspecialy__25:

"Abeg no go politics joor , the thing no balance again, aseju Nii politics just dey d movie premier we c you."

iam_sexyiyalode:

"That's is if the won't add uchenna or chikodi to you name that time."

_omo_jeje:

"Imagination wan kill egbon Lateef ."

