Nollywood actor Damola Olatunji reacted to the announcement his ex made regarding their relationship

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Bukola issued an announcement through her attorneys stating she and Damola were no longer an item

A few minutes after the announcement that stirred an uproar online, Olatunji shared a video of himself in a celebratory mood

In an unexpected twist, Nollywood star Damola Olatunji has reacted to his ex Bukola Arugba’s post announcing their split.

Legit.ng reported that after months of fueling break-up rumours with Olatunji, Bukola finally declared they had parted ways.

Bukola Arugba and Damola Olatunji are no longer an item. Credit: @oluwabukola_arugba, @damololatunji

Source: Instagram

Olatunji, who seemed unconcerned by the split, came to Instagram hours later to rejoice.

The vibrant Yoruba actor showed his excitement as he shared a video of himself having a king’s meal while Kizz Daniel’s Rich Till I Die played in the background.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In his caption, he wrote:

"Hallelu, haaaleeeluuuu, hallelujah."

See his Instagram post below:

Internet users react to Damola Olatunji’s video

tarasignature:

"Round 2 who is next bayi u like big boobi nah."

hellenarry:

"Y giving birth wen u are not ready to be committed... do u kn d harms broken home cause d kids? E mo soshi bi eran asewo...E wa sete tipolo nidi iresi. E mura si, ke je ojo ola awon omo yin na moo."

tosean_samuel:

"Mumu man atenu is my hubby ur ouze don scatter u dey do useless big boy for outside."

pelmine_footwears:

"All these online in laws should rest abeg,It's their issue let them settle it among themselves,you are not in their union so stop the hate already,what will you do if they decided to settle their differences tommorow.pls the least we can do is to pray for them if we really love them not trolling them."

funmzy09:

"Why ur eyes bag come full? U get sleepless night?"

Bukola Arugba's birthday message to Damola Olatunji stirs reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how Bukola Arugba stirred reactions online with a casual birthday message she penned to the father of her twins, Damola Olatunji, on his birthday.

Bukola took to her Instagram account to share a cute picture, but her message was very simple.

She wrote: “Happy birthday, twins dad, Do have a great one sir.”

Reacting, someone said:

"Abeg ooo ma’am hope no problem this birthday wish e get as e be....o God pls intervene ❤️Happy birthday to him."

Source: Legit.ng