Popular Nollywood actress, Bukola Arugba, recently shared her funny exchange with her father on social media

The movie star recounted how her dad scolded her for having long fixed nails, not minding that she was in her 40s

The video left many of Arugba’s fans and colleagues rolling with laughter as they also shared their experiences

Popular Nigerian actress, Bukola Arugba, recently had fans rolling with laughter after sharing how her father scolded her despite her old age.

Taking to her TikTok and Instagram pages, the film star shared a video of herself narrating how her dad complained about her long nails.

According to Arugba, she was missing her father, so she decided to put a video call through to him. However, he soon noticed her fixed nails.

Funny video of how actress Bukola Arugba's father scolded her over her long nails. Photos: @oluwabukola_arugba

Source: TikTok

The actress explained that her father complained about her nails after complimenting her face and skin. According to him, her fixed nails are her only defect, and somebody who sees her would not believe whose child she is.

Arugba noted that her father did not hold back on scolding her despite her already being in her 40s and leaving his house so many years ago.

See the funny video below:

Fans laugh hard as Bukola Arugba explains how dad scolded her

The actress’ experience with her aged father raised a series of comments online, as fans also shared their funny experiences. Read some of them below:

quiverchannel_kachi:

“It's that training that kept some of us, they pay attention to every details. God help this generation cos the level of indecent behavior from today's parents is worrisome.”

lattylaw:

“You'll always be a child to them! The other day I watched a video of a 93 year old man who takes his 60+ child to the hospital every week for blood work. Parenting is a lifelong struggle…”

iam_feranmi22:

“Na so my papa say why will I tint my hair that I hv join bad gang imagine him telling a married woman something wey my own husband like. I resemble hin wife? ( My Mom )"

ayomideogoagbaye1:

“Especially if your Dad is a retired Teacher you will now be hearing different oyinbo. Actually my hair is the reason why he always scold me and I can't cut it low”

sophia_modupe:

“My mum, me am 52 she will watch what I wear on social media. Everything she watch anyone she don't like, she will say ha pastor in making, and remember your house. I will say in my mind, over 50 o ga o. We are still children in their face o.”

olabode873:

“No matter how old you are, you will ever remains A CHILD in the hands of ur parent. Good parent will respect ur adulthood, but will never relent in correcting you as their child whenever there is need for that. Even some will reject whatever u give them if u dare not abide with what they want.....God bless all our parents in Jesus name.”

adesholaadegbite:

“At 40, my mummy is still scolding, telling me why am I keeping Afro after 5 children..”

Veronicasdaughter:

“I love him!!!! He doesn't care if u be Super star!!! U are still his baby”

Abidamm_abigeal:

“Na still love. African parents no dey gree say pikin don grow o”

fehintolaadegbolaoluwole:

“To our parents, we are babies”

theladvtam:

“These parents ehn. I block my mum from viewing my status when I wear a leg chain.”

Temmytee_spiritual_empire:

“After having four kids at times if me and my mom are talking she will still be saying she will beat me.”

Officialtopraise:

“God bless them for us, my mum will tell me not to use make-up as omo onigbagbo ododo ( a good Christian child) after having children 000 not child... lolell so i don't wear it whenever l'm going to her place....ko ju belo.”

