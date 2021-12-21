Nollywood actor Damola Olatunji has reportedly been detained by police officers of the Area P command in Lagos

The actor's alleged arrest comes hours after a viral video in which he was spotted in a heated exchange with some policemen by the roadside

Legit.ng sighted an alleged screenshot of the actor's Instagram conversation in which he confirmed his arrest

Nollywood actor Damola Olatunji recently had a heated exchange with some officers of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), and new reports making the rounds online claim that the film star has been arrested.

Olatunji, in a video that went viral online, was seen trading words with some police officers who he accused of assaulting him and his personal assistant.

Damola Olatunji detained in police station for allegedly defending okada rider. Photo Damola Olatunji

Source: Instagram

The film star went live on Instagram and captured the faces of the police officers while labelling them as 'bad eggs' in the force.

A different portion of his live recording also saw the actor accusing the police officers of exhaustion while defending an okada rider.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Damola's detention

Hours after the event played out, an update by Sahara Reporters claims the actor and his assistant have been detained in the Area P Police Command.

Confirming their arrest, a source who spoke to the same media was quoted to have said:

"They were both detained at Area P in Ipaja last night. The ridiculous allegation was that they recorded and documented police activity and it is tantamount to inciting the public against the police, stating that #EndSARS started the same way."

Similarly, Legit.ng came across alleged screenshots of the actor's post on WhatsApp and an Instagram conversation where he confirmed his arrest.

See the screenshots below:

Police disrupt Damola Olatunji's movie set

This is not the actor's first run with police officers. Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that Yoruba actor, Damola Olatunji, had his movie set disrupted by some police officers in Lagos

In the video trending on social media, the officers' demand for their work permits was met with resistance from the actor and his crew.

The armed police officers argued with the film crew by the roadside.

Source: Legit.ng