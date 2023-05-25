Actor Kanayo O. Kanayo recently shared a video showing the moment he and Pete Edochie exchanged greetings with the Ooni of Ife at an event

In the short video, the Ooni who was seated received backhand greetings from the Nollywood veterans

The video has, however, triggered mixed reactions from netizens as many knocked the actors for not respecting traditions while others blamed Ooni

Yoruba monarch, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Enitan, the Ooni of Ife, is currently trending on social media over a video showing the moment he exchanged greetings with veteran actors Pete Edochie and Kanayo O. Kanayo.

They were at Elizbeth Jack Rich's 40th birthday dinner party.

Kanayo shares video from Elizabeth Rich's dinner party. Credit; @kanayo.o.kanayo @ooniadimulaife

The video which Kanayo shared on his Instagram page showed the moment he, alongside Pete, approached Ooni's table at the event. They gave the traditional ruler the popular Igbo back handshake.

Sharing the video, Kanayo added a caption that read:

"Last night was awesome @peteedochie @babarex0 @chidimokeme and the very outstanding His Royal Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Enitan, Ooni of Ife."

Mixed reactions trail video of Kanayo and Pete Edochie greeting Ooni of Ife

The video has since sparked reactions online as it didn't sit down well with some netizens who said it was disrespectful, while others blamed the Ooni.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

maxmaxwell23:

"The blame is on the Ooni of Ife for going to that kind place and for also accepting a hand shake from people; I’m not against the nollywood stars but they supposed to bow before the stool of the king of ife. if it was the former ooni of ife who could try this and even give him hand shake?"

iamflappys:

"If you don’t respect yourself no one will .. if the real and former king is on the seat this nonsense will not happen.. I respect the work and talent of the legend but if the king start respecting the throne and act like a king this madness will not happen. If anything remove your cap."

rahmonoladipo:

"Pls always respect traditions,this is disrespectful to our culture."

blazi.ngfire:

"They gave the Oba a three handshake which is how great men are traditionally greeted in Igboland, do you expect Chief Pete Edochie to prostrate for the Oba it's not done, we are NdIgbo.."

iam_dor_dor:

"Oni of Ife is not a king, he only rule Ife not the whole state. He is not a king."

Obasanjo prostrates to greet Ooni of Ife

Legit.ng reported how Chief Olusegun Obasanjo made a surprising move as he prostrated to Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, in 2016.

This happened during a visit by the former president to the palace of the monarch in Ife.

Obasanjo, accompanied by eminent personalities, was well-received by the king and prominent traditional rulers.

In what drew gasps of surprise and applause, the former president prostrated to greet the Ooni in what was, although a cultural gesture but notable.

