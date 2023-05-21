The 2023 Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Awards (AMVCA) saw Big Brother Naija star, Beauty going home with a fashion award

The former Miss Nigeria WAS awarded the 'Best-Dressed' star in the female category, sparking mixed reactions

Popular fashionista and influencer, Enioluwa, won the same award in the male category of the award

Beauty Tukura emerged as one of the stars who got a big win at the recently-held 2023 Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Photos of Mercy, Beauty and Liquorose Credit: @official_mercyeke, @beautytukura, @liquorose

Source: Instagram

As is the case with the award show, a category for the Best-Dressed stars (male and female) was announced.

The Big Brother Naija star and former Miss Nigeria was announced as the winner in the female category.

A video of the moment the reality TV star got on stage, sporting a second look, and received the award has gone viral on social media, sparking reactions.

Watch the moment she was announced the winner:

The stunning look featured a marine design as it appeared to draw inspiration from a mermaid.

The heavily bedazzled look had cutout pieces designed to look like huge fish scales, making up the skirt part of the look.

The dress was designed @dahmola.

See the full look below:

chy_fashionhub_:

"It's not African Magic's fault. The viewers voted who they thought wore the best outfit. Next year, vote for your choice massively. Shallom."

leestreatsndlites:

"How possible is this... Don't get me wrong.. Her dress is beautiful but certainly not best dressed."

patrick_d_don:

"Be like them use Inec BVAS machine for this vote."

pascaline_official__:

"She was even shy sef she ran off fast cos she knows she's not the winner."

talk2_abby:

"What’s this na ??? INEC chairman do this one AMVCA."

tammmy_baby:

"Ment how can she win over lambo and liquorose .Day light ripping."

kingfinest147:

"Return the mandate."

