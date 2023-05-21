AMVCA 2023: Mixed Reactions as BBNaija Beauty Win 'Best-Dressed' Female Star at Event
- The 2023 Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Awards (AMVCA) saw Big Brother Naija star, Beauty going home with a fashion award
- The former Miss Nigeria WAS awarded the 'Best-Dressed' star in the female category, sparking mixed reactions
- Popular fashionista and influencer, Enioluwa, won the same award in the male category of the award
Beauty Tukura emerged as one of the stars who got a big win at the recently-held 2023 Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Awards (AMVCA).
As is the case with the award show, a category for the Best-Dressed stars (male and female) was announced.
The Big Brother Naija star and former Miss Nigeria was announced as the winner in the female category.
A video of the moment the reality TV star got on stage, sporting a second look, and received the award has gone viral on social media, sparking reactions.
Watch the moment she was announced the winner:
The stunning look featured a marine design as it appeared to draw inspiration from a mermaid.
The heavily bedazzled look had cutout pieces designed to look like huge fish scales, making up the skirt part of the look.
The dress was designed @dahmola.
See the full look below:
chy_fashionhub_:
"It's not African Magic's fault. The viewers voted who they thought wore the best outfit. Next year, vote for your choice massively. Shallom."
leestreatsndlites:
"How possible is this... Don't get me wrong.. Her dress is beautiful but certainly not best dressed."
patrick_d_don:
"Be like them use Inec BVAS machine for this vote."
pascaline_official__:
"She was even shy sef she ran off fast cos she knows she's not the winner."
talk2_abby:
"What’s this na ??? INEC chairman do this one AMVCA."
tammmy_baby:
"Ment how can she win over lambo and liquorose .Day light ripping."
kingfinest147:
"Return the mandate."
