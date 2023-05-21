Global site navigation

Local editions

AMVCA 2023: Mixed Reactions as BBNaija Beauty Win 'Best-Dressed' Female Star at Event
Fashion

AMVCA 2023: Mixed Reactions as BBNaija Beauty Win 'Best-Dressed' Female Star at Event

by  Kumashe Yaakugh
  • The 2023 Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Awards (AMVCA) saw Big Brother Naija star, Beauty going home with a fashion award
  • The former Miss Nigeria WAS awarded the 'Best-Dressed' star in the female category, sparking mixed reactions
  • Popular fashionista and influencer, Enioluwa, won the same award in the male category of the award

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng's Twitter Spaces to Embrace Equity in the Media Sector.

Beauty Tukura emerged as one of the stars who got a big win at the recently-held 2023 Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Awards (AMVCA).

AMVCA/Nigerian stars
Photos of Mercy, Beauty and Liquorose Credit: @official_mercyeke, @beautytukura, @liquorose
Source: Instagram

As is the case with the award show, a category for the Best-Dressed stars (male and female) was announced.

The Big Brother Naija star and former Miss Nigeria was announced as the winner in the female category.

A video of the moment the reality TV star got on stage, sporting a second look, and received the award has gone viral on social media, sparking reactions.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the moment she was announced the winner:

The stunning look featured a marine design as it appeared to draw inspiration from a mermaid.

The heavily bedazzled look had cutout pieces designed to look like huge fish scales, making up the skirt part of the look.

The dress was designed @dahmola.

See the full look below:

chy_fashionhub_:

"It's not African Magic's fault. The viewers voted who they thought wore the best outfit. Next year, vote for your choice massively. Shallom."

leestreatsndlites:

"How possible is this... Don't get me wrong.. Her dress is beautiful but certainly not best dressed."

patrick_d_don:

"Be like them use Inec BVAS machine for this vote."

pascaline_official__:

"She was even shy sef she ran off fast cos she knows she's not the winner."

talk2_abby:

"What’s this na ??? INEC chairman do this one AMVCA."

tammmy_baby:

"Ment how can she win over lambo and liquorose .Day light ripping."

kingfinest147:

"Return the mandate."

Fashion frenzy unleashed: Osas Ighodaro, 11other stunning looks from AMVCA 2023

The AMVCA) event was a dazzling affair as celebrities graced the occasion with their impeccable style and glamorous ensembles.

From jaw-dropping gowns to ethereal glam looks, the red carpet was ablaze with 12 stunning looks that left everyone in awe.

These fashion-forward celebrities turned heads and set new trends, making a bold statement at one of the most prestigious events in the entertainment industry.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel