Barely weeks after losing his first son with May, actor Yul Edochie has returned to the movie location

A video shared by his second wife Judy Ausin's actress Sarah Martins showed Yul alongside some crew members on a new movie set

The video, as expected, has sparked another round of reactions from netizens as many continue to drag the actor

Popular Nollywood actor and director Yul Edochie is back to movie locations weeks after the demise of his first son, Kambilichuckwu, who had with his first wife, May Edochie.

This comes as his second wife, Judy Austin's close friend, on Tuesday, May 16, took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself with Yul and other crew members on the set of Judy’s new movie titled “Local Hot Cake.”

Judy Austin set to release a new movie project. Credit: @officialsarahmartins @judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

In the short video, the actor was spotted with an umbrella as he directed a part of the crew on the project.

Sarah, in the caption of the video, wrote:

“We are cooking something beautiful for you allS On the set of LOCAL HOT CAKE Produced by lJELE herself @judyaustin1 Directed by Odogwu @yuledochie Anticipate."

Netizens react to video of Yul Edochie on set

vivypeters:

"Three unfortunate beings, May heaven, earth, water, sun begin to judge you three.'

mizshuga22:

"Cooking soar soup only una go watch am."

bola_tims:

"He looks so unhappy in this video for real ."

okekechioma51:

"Yul is slowly going down on his career see local movies wey he dey direct."

splash_beautie_world:

"Now women should know that the likes of yul are 90% out there He has gone back to work barely two months he lost his child."

chi_ugobest:

"I knew it ehhhh.... now it make sense to me. I knew that all this fight for Judy it's just for a movie role. Las las na you go collect Yul from Judy. ."

Video of Yul Edochie and Judy singing leaves many talking

Yul Edochie caused a buzz over a happy video of him and his second wife, Just Austin.

The actor bewildered netizens when he shared a video of him and Judy vibing to a song on his official Facebook page.

In the video's caption, Yul Edochie added that he was enjoying a music moment with Judy Austin, who he described as Ijele Odogwu.

