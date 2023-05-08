Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu criticised his colleagues Yul Edochie and Judy Austin for professing God's love in their lives

Recall that On May 7, the actress attracted heavy criticism after posting a video boasting about God's love in her life and how she always had safe deliveries

In reaction to the video that was also being shared on Yul’s personal page, the controversial act wailed uncontrollably about how the duo has chosen to torment May Edochie

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has reacted to his colleague Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin's, childbirth testimony video.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Judy took to social media on May 7, 2023, to post a video of her thanking God for having a safe delivery and how the Holy Spirit has stood by her side.

Yul Edochie also took to his social media account to repost the video made by Judy in this mourning period of his first wife, May.

In Uche Maduagwu’s recent post, he sobbed excessively and, by extension, chastised actress Judy Austin for her viral Thanksgiving video.

The controversial actor said his colleague is oblivious to her rival's suffering and that publishing such testimonials at the wrong time is putting salt in May Yul Edochie's wounds.

Uche also rebuked Judy Austin for dating a married man and bragging about the Holy Spirit, claiming that God does not fight the wars of people who follow the spouses of other women.

"OMG, I’ve been crying bitterly after seeing the video. Rejoicing and thanking God about the safe delivery of your pikin when May is yet to mourn on social media is unreasonably uncaring. It’s morally unacceptable. Stop talking about God’s love; if you comprehend what #LOVE means, you no go get belle for another woman husband, and saying you BRAG with the Holy Spirit is confusing, were you also bragging with Holy Spirit when you were Dating a #Married Man?"

In another post, Uche Maduagwu chastised Yul Edochie for posting a video of his second wife online as his first wife mourns the death of their first son.

"No God-Fearing Man Go post a video of his 2nd IYAWO jubilating over the safe delivery of Pikin when his 1st IYAWO still mourns her pikin.

The timing is just not right… Indeed, common sense is not common, such a man lacks godly wisdom. "No person no go see for Nollywood."

Social media users react

t_____nice:

"Yul is not a good human,he’s so insensitive."

real_ebony_queen7777:

"Yul Edochie is senseless and shameless. He doesn't deserve Queen May at all, and it was obvious she never knew Yul was a total stranger living a double standard life all these years."

helenogbonna1:

"Yul and Judy are into it together. She is acting base on the orders given to her by yul. It's left for May to move on since yul cannot leave Judy Austin. God's judgement some times are not as fast as we wish but it will definitely come."

achigracious:

"God no matter what sin I have committed knowingly or unknowingly, please don't use a boy like YUL to punish me biko."

Judy Austin comforts Yul Edochie with sweet words after losing son with first wife

Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin, once again had netizens talking about their marriage.

Just recently, Judy took to her official Instagram page to heap words of encouragement and praises on her man as he mourned the death of his first son, Kambilichukwu.

The actress shared a photo of her husband and accompanied it with words of praise as she called him a great man. According to her, great men face great challenges.

