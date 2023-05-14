Nigerian blogger, Tosin Silverdam recently made a claim about Yul Edochie no longer married to his first wife, May

According to Silverdam, the divorce was made final after a court allegedly granted May's request

Several Nigerians have reacted to the news, with some tying it to his recent video post with second wife, Judy

Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy, continue to receive heat from netizens and it does not appear to be stopping anytime soon.

According to a blogger, Tosin Silverdam, the Nollywood actor is officially a one-wife man again after a court allegedly granted May's request for a divorce.

Photos of Yul with May and with Judy. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

While no report has officially been release, Silverdam also claimed that the house - which the former couple jointly owned - was awarded to May. It is said that Yul is yet to pack out of the house.

However, they have joint custody of the kids.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video here.

Social media users react to claims of Yul and May's divorce

cassandrannka:

"Now that there’s no competition, let’s see how far they can go coz normally na competition dey make illicit affair be like say e sweet but na wash."

destinydiamond358:

"Yes they are no longer married. Yul is so pained he is doing all this video to pepper may. But not knowing he is fooling himself."

miss_growth:

"We’re all going to be alive and well on this internet to see how everything UNFOLDS."

dmdpbmaoi:

"At least we can now rest, let him continue posting her, he will soon get tired, nah we still Dey, the first broom they used for the 1st wife is still waiting to be used for the second wife."

duchess_april:

"As i don see them together(Yul amd Judy) for one post dey sing love song. I don know say divorce don sup... Na Only God Fit Remove Yul For the Schnapps Bottle Wey Him Dey... Only God. I just pray it won't be too late before he realizes it."

_.faithhyy:

"I'm sure Judy is very happy now she can chop Yul! Very shameless woman!"

gingy.p:

"In all of this craziness,the death of their son is the painful part,wish that boy didn’t die.I stil believe there is a God that fights for the weak and helpless.He will come through for May,just a matter of time."

family_joy_giver:

"We the single girl May @yuledochie never happen to us as a husband Amen "

"You are doing too much": Video of Yul Edochie & 2nd wife Judy singing along to a song sparks reactions

Recall Yul Edochie caused a buzz over a happy video of him and his second wife, Just Austin.

The actor, who recently lost his first son, left netizens bewildered when he shared a video of him and Judy vibing to a song on his official Facebook page.

In the caption of the video, Yul Edochie added that he was enjoying a music moment with Judy Austin, who he described as Ijele Odogwu.

Source: Legit.ng