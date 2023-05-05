A video showing the moment Nigerian music veteran D'banj visited Mr Macaroni's residence is trending online

D'banj, who stormed Macaroni's residence with a luxury gift, also brought his usual high energy

Aside from D'banj, Mr Macaroni's colleague Mummy Wa, among others, was also spotted in the heartwarming video

Popular skit maker, Mr Macaroni, continues to make headlines days after his 30th birthday.

A heartwarming video showed the moment veteran singer D’banj stormed Macaroni's residence bearing gifts.

D'banj visits Mr Macaroni. Credit: @mrmacaroni1

Source: Instagram

A clip showed the moment the two celebrities bonded as Macaroni, who was super excited to host the Koko Master, told the singer to 'freaky his account.'

Another clip showed D'banj in his energetic element as he sweetly celebrated Macaroni.

Mr Macaroni's colleague Mummy Wa was also spotted with D'banj.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

Fans gush over video of D'banj at Mr Macaroni's residence

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

abba_u:

"Love everything about this video ❤️."

goldmyneglam:

"Beautiful Moment."

estybee_official:

"This is so beautiful ❤️❤️."

yenimanig:

"The day person go ask me were I see money just know say markings go dey."

legendary_sg:

"Banger is always an entertainer."

_adaeze0:

"Awwww beautiful see me smiling, I wish @mrmacaroni1 a very long healthy life in Jesus name Amen ."

phiyinrocks:

"This life, just do good."

oyesolaoyewole:

"Happy birthday to a talented guy."

wf_wanberry:

"Na u get all this moro ?? This skit work get ratings and i funny too oo."

oyesolaoyewole:

"awon Banga meji."

mary.j4854:

"Banga make sure u show love o❤️."

thobbie_bughadt:

"Hin clothes no dae get button??"

Mr Macaroni sheds tears over surprise party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how Mr Macaroni was shown great love by his friends days to his 30th birthday.

The much-loved thespian was to clock the milestone age on May 3, 2023, but his friends had other plans before his big day.

On May 1, a huge birthday party was organised for Macaroni, unknown to him and his reaction after discovering what was happening melted many hearts on social media.

