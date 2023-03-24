Ace Nigerian movie star Freddie Leonard recently took to his Instagram page to share the image of a scammer that has been defrauding women by impersonating him

The criminal, according to Freddie, was apprehended by the EFCC after years of using his name and brand to wreak havoc and steal people's hard-earned money

Leonard, in his post, also slammed the women who the young man duped as desperate to have fallen for the scam

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Popular Nigerian actor Freddie Leonard recently took to his Instagram page to disclose the image of the man impersonating him and using his brand to defraud women.

The screen god, in his post, expressed amazement at how some women could fall for such cheap lies and part with a considerable amount of money to someone they have never met before.

Nollywood actor Freddie Leonard jubilates as a fraudster impersonating him to defraud women, has been arrested by the EFCC. Photo credit:@freddieleonard/@officialefcc

Source: Instagram

He also slammed the women for being desperate, so much so that they got duped easily by an online scammer.

The young Kelvin Aisosa Orhue, arrested by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), was also described by Freddie Leonard as a lazy Nigerian youth.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The recently married actor also used the post to warn other scammer still using his image to defraud people to stop or face the wrath of the law.

See Freddie Leonard's post below:

See how netizens reacted to the post by Freddie Leonard revealing the scammer

@emekanku:

"Ur name generated almost N140m just by pretending to be u? And he didn't even say Freddie takes 20%. That's greed, bro. That's greed."

@vick_baby09:

"Stf the efcc are there seeing the politicians defrauding the whole country they didn’t arrest them all it’s a little peanut that the guy did from someone that’s not from his country…he did it just to feed his family and face the whole nonsense of his country and they’re here arresting him and been proud of that…"

@mr.daniel711:

"For this suffer when i dey for abroad. Imagine person daughter or son just send me 140 million naira. Omoh, i go just travel go heaven oh."

@janevangeli:

"Common sense is not common sometimes....The way they always reach out to the real acc after they have been robbed, that is what they ought to verify in the first place. And do you look like someone who need financial assistance?Now they are coming to u for what? Some people joke too much.....Let them be robbed infact."

@princeugo_:

"This matter is tiring, na so dem use my pics years back collect thousands of dollars in the name of love fantasy. But during meet n greet events this same desperate ladies/fans no go gree give even $1k no be juju be that ‍♂️. God will continue to expose all these impersonators."

@temple_euro:

"Shame to you Fredrick. Can't you mind your Business leave other survival."

@dainspecta:

"How they get scammed on unverified accounts and then find the verified accounts afterwards beats me."

@ezeh.601:

"Look at the type of post you're posting in your IG, abi you want make we begin clap for you?"

@nwaeke_emi_large:

"Didn't you see the INEC chairman who collected money from Thiefnubu."

@chiny.ugoz:

"You ought to sue him for impersonation & defamation of character."

Actor Frederick Leonard speaks on state of the nation, causes stir

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the famous Nollywood actor Freddie Leonard has joined other Nigerians to speak on the state of the country.

It is no longer news that many Nigerians have been having a hard time due to the scarcity of several things and its poor economy.

Freddie commented on the situation of the country on social media, where he called Nigerians spineless.

Source: Legit.ng