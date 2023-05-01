Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has added a newly built gazebo to his mansion as he showed it off in a new video

Alexx lamented about the cost of hanging out as he claimed he spends upto N1 million when he steps out at times

The new gazebo has stirred reactions from many of Alexx's colleagues and fans, as many congratulated him

Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo seem to be out to cut down his cost of spending, especially when he hangs out.

Alexx, who is a part of the fun lovers known as the 'WeOutside' crew, recently shared a video of a new gazebo, a small building, especially one in the garden of a house, that gives a comprehensive view of the surrounding area, he built behind his mansion.

Alexx Ekubo flaunts his new gazebo.

Source: Instagram

According to the actor, hanging out was becoming too expensive.

Alexx wrote in his caption:

"I built myself a nice gazebo at the back of the house, #WeOutside is getting too expensive, once I step outside like this 1 million Naira gone, fiiiiiiiiam Now na #WeInside sure pass P.s, If you mistakenly see me outside, pls hug me tight & whisper softly in my ear…. Baby go home .":

Watch the video below:

Colleagues, fans react to Alexx Ekubo's newly built gazebo

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from Nollywood stars and Alexx's fans and followers. See their comments below:

omonioboli:

"I love that gazebo so cozy and nice ❤️."

uchennaji:

"This is how it start , next thing now “Ikuku Lounge”

deyemitheactor:

"Alex my best friend… I no go dey rent event venue again. God bless you! "

agsbraidsattachmen:

"Na here you go spend money pass hosting friends and family … it won’t work .. ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️"

tukooldegreat:

"MONEY MAKES LIFE EASY MEHN"

holawande:

"@ms_policy everybody don Dey wise."

kingphranky:

"I need to be purged off my mind. The only thing I tot of and imagined in dat gazebo ehn, na God go save me.. Very spoilt boy child I am."

