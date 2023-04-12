Actor Alexx Ekubo has jokingly threatened to sue his colleague Chioma Akpotha over the way she celebrated him on his 37th birthday

Chioma shared an embarrassing video of the actor with a filter which made it look like he and IK Ogbonna were crying

The video also stirred reactions from other celebrities as well as fans and followers, as many couldn't help but laugh over it

Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo recently joked about taking legal action against his colleague and friend Chioma Akpotha over the embarrassing way she celebrated him on his 37th birthday.

Like many Nollywood stars, Chioma took to her Instagram page to celebrate the actor. However, she went the extra mile by sharing a video of him with a crying face.

Chioma made use of a filter to make it look like Alexx, who was seated with IK Ogbonna, was crying in the video.

Captioning the video, Chioma praised him for being a genuine friend and brother and for his positive outlook on life.

While penning a lovely birthday message to Alexx, Chioma further revealed it was actress Omoni Oboli who told her to make the video.

She wrote:

"Please tell Alexx it was Omoni that told me to make that video of h in the second slide #BirthdayBoy #AlexxEkubo."

See the post, including the video in the second slide below:

Alexx Ekubo, others react to Chioma Akpotha's video

The actor, in reaction to the actress' post, wrote:

“My Heroooooooo daaaaaaaalu, but u will hear from my lawyers for the 2nd slide.”

See other comments below:

omonioboli:

"Chioma! Chioma!! Chioma!!! How many times did I call you?!!! Is it my bestie you did that to?!!! Don’t worry, let me finish eating my lunch! Izzz all ova!!! ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️."

gmonnie2013:

"Who na go cry now. Obident people!. ‘Cus we welcome u guy for Lagos!"

z_haux:

"@omonioboli mama come and fight for yourself oooo."

Alexx Ekubo hangs out with Chioma Akpotha and Omoni Oboli

Alexx Ekubo left many talking on social media after he shared a fun video of him alongside actresses Chioma Akpotha and Omoni Oboli.

According to Alexx in a caption he shared, he and the two actresses were together from 8pm till 5am at his house.

In the video, the trio vibe to the trending song ‘Who Is Your Guy?’ by Spyro featuring Tiwa Savage.

