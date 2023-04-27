A Nigerian man who is a lecturer has posted a photo of his large family as they mark Eid in grand style

The man who had three wives last year has married his fourth wife, who he identified as Hajiya Mamawa

There are altogether 26 children in the family photo he posted on Facebook to mark this year's Eid

A Nigerian man who is a lecturer has shared stunning photos of his large family.

The man, Mohammed Sulaiman better known as Baba Lawal, lectures at the Umar Bun Khattab College of Education, Tudun Nufawa in Kaduna State.

The lecturer has taken a 4th wife. Photo credit: Facebook/Baba Lawal.

A count of all the children in the photo shows 26 of them, but he confirmed in an interview with The Punch that only 18 are his.

Nigerian man who has a 18 children and 4 wives goes viral

In the latest photos he posted, Mohammed revealed that he has taken a fourth wive but who could not join them.

He said his fourth wife, Hajiya Mamawa, recently lost her father and was away for that purpose.

Only three of his wife joined the rest of the family to mark Eid as the man thanked God for helping them to witness it.

The photos went viral after he posted them, and they also got reactions from members of the public.

Reactions from Facebook users

Aliyu Abdul Azeez said:

"Masha Allah may Allah bless your family and Grant you more effort to take good care of them."

Ajoge Naseer Sanni commented:

"Congratulations to you and your lovely family for another Eid celebration together. May Allah continue to strengthen you and bless your home. Ameen."

Saidu Haruna said:

"Alhamdulillahi mallam and his community may Allah bless you and your family."

Silver Nyebuchi said:

"I love your family sir. There seems to be oneness in your home and that is lovely. I pray that all you will use to take care of them. God will provide in abundance, Amen. Can I ask why your wives covered their faces?"

