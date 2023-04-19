Popular Nigerian actor, Adedimeji Lateef, was recently a guest at the University of Lagos

A video from the movie star’s visit to the institution was posted on social media, and it got people talking

Many netizens commented on how the actor seemed to be shy as they praised him for his humility

Much-loved Nollywood actor, Adedimeji Lateef, made the news after he paid a visit to the University of Lagos (Unilag).

Taking to his official Instagram page, the movie star shared a video of himself being ushered into the institution and his interactions with the large crowd waiting for him.

The video showed the actor greeting almost everybody he came across as he smiled at them.

Video of actor Adedimeji Lateef in Unilag leaves fans gushing. Photos: @adedimejilateef

Source: Instagram

Once the actor noticed that someone had recognised his face, he made sure to greet them properly by bowing slightly, while also walking fast to get to the stage.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

An excited crowd was already gathered and waiting for the actor, and they were obviously happy to behold his presence.

Adedimeji eventually got on the stage, and the audience had their phone cameras out to record him.

In the caption of the heartwarming video, the actor wrote:

“About yesterday at the University of Lagos (Madam Tinubu hall week), I appreciate your having me. So much love and respect I gat for you all . Thank you so much, Dr. Mrs. Bimbo Manuel.”

See the lovely video below:

Netizens gush over Adedimeji Lateef’s humility during his Unilag visit

Shortly after the video was posted online, a number of netizens reacted to it. Many of them noted that the Nollywood star seemed shy, and they also praised him for being humble. Read some of their comments below:

cynthiaeguzouwa1616:

“Your humility radiates from the screen. I wish I could speak to your mum to guide me on how to teach my sons this humility.Good job.”

olubusolaonix:

“It amazes me that such a talented actor ca be so shy but not surprised by your humility it stems from your understanding and teachings of Islam.keep shinning.”

ajifuwaim:

“You're such a shy person in real life plus you can always tell that he's not faking his humility. One of favorite actors”

cheersbyeji:

“Love watching this video❤️ talk of someone that’s humble that’s him right here.”

charryb_1:

“But to be celeb self no easy o.. If them stop for one minute them fit tear part of him cloth with several holding.”

midesmart':

“It’s always the inbuilt humility for me over the years❤️”

ajibike_ade:

“Kama karo jale this man is humble,I thought my friends used to lie bout that until wen I saw him yesterday nd he was standing beside me I no know until pple started greeting him before I realize.”

Adedimeji Lateef celebrates wife on her birthday

Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji in the celebratory post he shared to celebrate his wife Mo Bimpe on her birthday, disclosed how empty he would be without her.

He shared stunning photos of his partner, and in his caption, declared her his everything and the only person who makes him grin from ear to ear.

Adedimeji also went ahead to gush over the love his wife had given him since they got married. He made promises to her and expressed excitement over their future together.

Source: Legit.ng