The affluent in Lagos, like Davido, live in Banana Island Lagos, and Zubby Michael recently visited the neighborhood

The actor shared a clip of the visit on his page as he gushed over how well he would blend into the area

In the video, some of Zubby's fans spotted him, and he received them well as they walked up to greet him

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

After visiting Banana Island for what might be his first time, Zubby Michael fell in love with the expensive neighbourhood.

The actor took to his Instagram page to gush over the expensive neighbourhood and affirmed that it would look good on him if he became a resident.

Zubby Michael visits Banana Island Photo credit: @zubbymichael

Source: Instagram

In the video he shared, he was seen with some older fans who approached him and exchanged pleasantries with them.

Zubby's security details flanked his left and right as he stood outside a gate.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He wrote:

"Banana island fit ME abeg who go dash ME land for here biko and they also luv ME hereGOD is real."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

peterpsquare:

"E really fit you! Trust in God."

nelojoshofficial:

"We can actually make East look like this place. Make una dey invest for east too. I come in peace."

nonn_2999:

"God bless you with money, God is real."

bytunes1:

"A1 keep it burning, GOD go Award you the LAND inshallah no be Man."

talented_jossey:

"Me island fit me too mainland don tire me."

iamosigie_king:

"Help us ask davido wen he wan update us."

triplemuniversal:

"First time in history you will write long sentence on your post, I bet you really like the Banana island."

opendoorsmart:

"God go do am Asap. Congrats."

Zubby Michael blows hot as he gets pranked on set

Nollywood actor Zubby Michael expressed displeasure after he was pranked on a movie set by a content creator, Untouchable.

In a video Untouchable shared on social media, Zubby was seen alongside his crew members at a movie location when some boys were dragged to the area by two men who posed as military officers.

The boys accused Zubby of being the kingpin who sends them on missions and provides them with ammunition.

Source: Legit.ng