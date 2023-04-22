Popular actor Uche Maduagwu has likened actress Tonto Dikeh to singer Davido over her generosity

Uche, who shared a video of him and Tonto in a bottle challenge, revealed she supported his new business with N500k

The actor also called on his fans and followers to help him appreciate the mother-of-one for her nice gesture

Controversial actor Uche Maduagwu recently shared a video of him and his colleague Tonto Dikeh engaging in the trending bottle challenge.

Uche, in the caption of the video, penned an appreciation message to Tonto, who he revealed gave supported his new business with N500k.

The actor, who was overjoyed by the mother-of-one gesture, declared she is generous like DMW label boss Davido

He wrote:

"God, this too much, this is too much, what have I done to deserve this Exceptional FAVOUR? I'm still in shock and TEARS now, a Sister and BEST #Friend like you is so RARE, she just supported my New #Business with 500K this Morning. Long #story short, told KingTONTO about a New Business I started this Month, Guy's can you believe she gave me 500K this Morning, TONTOLET is so generous like Davido."

Watch the video Uche Maduagwu shared below:

Netizens react as Uche Maduagwu hails Tonto Dikeh

fabulousaify:

"God continue to bless her."

mizshuga22:

"I no want hear feem later ,una don start Besties now..."

dinmahairluxury:

"She is an Angel in human form,may God keep blessing you Mama king."

teensaffairwithgladys:

"People don't like good things. I don't announced my helpers again oo. Dem don do my shega. Congratulations to you."

lerathobrown:

"Tontolet has a heart of Gold❤️."

ladypashy:

"God bless her ....Uche na u dey enjoy Tontolet pass o ..are u thinking what am thinking ."

debbyjoy2014_

"Thank you so much mama king , may God bless you abundantly ."

Tonto Dikeh and friends take part in Unavailable challenge

Tonto Dikeh and friends revived the timeline with a video of them dancing to Afrobeats star Davido’s Unavailable.

The Nollywood star led the company of young men and women in the well-furnished house, where they gathered for some chill time.

Tonto was happily lost in the groove as she dished out her moves, with netizens saying she was sending a response to Bobrisky, who shared how much he missed her.

