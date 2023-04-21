Music star Davido has returned to Lagos ahead of his Timeless concert, which is set to commence on Sunday, April 23

The DMW label boss also shared lovely pictures as he commenced counting down to the grand concert

Davido's new pictures have left many celebrities, as well as fans and followers, gushing over his new look

A few days before his Lagos' Timeless concert, scheduled for Sunday, April 23 at TBS, Lagos state, Nigerian music star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, announced he has commenced counting down to the big day.

Davido stuns in new pictures. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Sharing cute pictures on his social media timeline, the DMW label boss wrote:

"Counting down the days until showtime in LAGOS.. The anticipation to come home and do this event with you is my driving force right now!⁣"

See his post below:

Celebrities, fans gush about Davido's new pictures

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

