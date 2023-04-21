Veteran Nollywood stars Nkem Owoh and Ebele Okaro recently linked up on a movie set, and it was an exciting moment to behold

A video from the set showed them conversing in the Igbo language about jealous people remaining jealous

The video has left many fans and followers of the two Nollywood veterans gushing as many applauded them

Veteran moviemaker Nkem Owoh also known as Osuofia, has shared a cute of him linking up with his colleague, Ebele Okaro, on a movie set.

In the video Osuofia shared on his Instagram page, the celebrated actor could be seen conversing in the Igbo dialect.

Video of Nkem Owoh and Ebele Okaro on set. Credit: @osuofia.nkemowoh @ebelleokaro

Source: Instagram

The actor, who is known for his comic lines, left Ebele Okaro laughing as he could be heard saying in Igbo that jealous people will always be jealous.

Osuofia, in the caption of the video, wrote:

“Guys watch out for “WAR BEYOND THE GRAVE…..Coming out Soon, I can’t wait @osuofia_nkemowoh @ebelleokaro @julietnjemanze @adaezephilo."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Osuofia and Ebele Okaro link up

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, see them below:

berry.luciiid:

"Jeez must watch bro Guys let’s all support our legend>> he made our childhood fun."

peacce________:

"Igbo language is sweeeet oo. I love her movies she's so funny."

pecky.xx:

"Can’t wait Love you two ❤️."

sylvestercomfort8:

"The legend."

julietnjemanze:

"Daddy Tagged me I have made it in life ❤️❤️❤️ I’m so honored to be working with you sir. It feel surreal ."

chikaraul:

"Legendary no be here it takes grace daddy you are loved❤️."

chiguide1:

"As e they sweet us e they pain them."

metcion:

"Legendary….passing tru your town they showed me your house and I drove by wanted to say hi sir but no one came to the gate guess u were not at the village at that tym. Just want to day “Osofia Uwajingba” we luv u sir.."

Sweet moment Nkem Owoh cut his birthday cake

Nkem Owoh turned a new age on Tuesday, February 7, and he was celebrated by his colleagues, fans, family, and friends.

Owoh flooded his Instagram page with lovely photos as he announced his birthday.

He wrote:

"Please join me to celebrate the goodness of the lord in my life, today is my birthday... Happy birthday to me... Osuofia_nkemowoh."

Source: Legit.ng