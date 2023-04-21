“Be Like Say His Mouth dey Smell”: BBN’s Mercy and Nedu Kiss As They Get Married in Video
- Big Brother Naija 2021 winner Mercy Eke recently made a video with media personality Nedu
- The pair got married in the video and shared a kiss as people in the hall cheered them on
- Different reactions greeted the wedding video as netizens pointed out Mercy's reaction to the kiss
Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Mercy Eke has got netizens asking questions after media personality Nedu shared a video.
The duo got married in the video and shared a kiss in what appeared to be a church at their wedding.
Nedu was clearly excited about the kiss, and Mercy made a face after they were done as the congregation cheered them on.
Skit maker Sabinus was spotted in the crowd, making a funny face.
Nedu captioned the post with:
"I nearly pisss for this kiss…e sweet me die. @official_mercyeke press my bumbum more next time. @mrfunny1_ close your mouth."
Reactions to Nedu and Mercy's video
realprincessdemi:
"I don’t think mercy enjoyed this kiss o."
jen_aku11:
"Heyyyy why is mercy’s face like that, e be like say Nedu’s mouth dey smell."
oluchi.jessica:
"Mercy abeg no kiss this man again, your facial expression explains it all."
airstar439:
"Sorry to say! That’s so irritating "
eduogy:
"Mercy’s face say I can’t deal."
machi_vibez:
"Nor be you suppose grab her bum bum? Why she do the grabbing "
yo_vyv:
"Lmaooo… mercy have mercy "
abigail_dinsey:
"See Sabinus face"
shugakosa:
"You dey happy, see as mercy keep face like say you get mouth odor "
imperialmedia78:
"The can't be kiss for movie or skit...there's or there will be more to it."
mikibilliszn:
"Nedu this is full time enjoyment."
gee6ixx:
"See as Mercy grab ya nyash! "
kingmelvin____:
"What’s going on here! Allahaji wetin I kum dey do for Mercy mouth ? "
Mercy Eke dishes advice about makeup and confidence
Mercy Eke annoyed some Big Brother show fans after she shared her thoughts on makeup and its enhancing nature.
During a live Instagram video, the Big Brother Naija reality star answered a question about whether South Africa has good makeup artists.
According to her, being beautiful depends on confidence. If someone has low self-esteem, nothing will be fine for them.
