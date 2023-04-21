Big Brother Naija 2021 winner Mercy Eke recently made a video with media personality Nedu

The pair got married in the video and shared a kiss as people in the hall cheered them on

Different reactions greeted the wedding video as netizens pointed out Mercy's reaction to the kiss

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Mercy Eke has got netizens asking questions after media personality Nedu shared a video.

The duo got married in the video and shared a kiss in what appeared to be a church at their wedding.

Nedu and Mercy kiss as Sabinus in a funny video Photo credit: @nedu_official/@official_mercyeke

Source: Instagram

Nedu was clearly excited about the kiss, and Mercy made a face after they were done as the congregation cheered them on.

Skit maker Sabinus was spotted in the crowd, making a funny face.

Nedu captioned the post with:

"I nearly pisss for this kiss…e sweet me die. @official_mercyeke press my bumbum more next time. @mrfunny1_ close your mouth."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Nedu and Mercy's video

realprincessdemi:

"I don’t think mercy enjoyed this kiss o."

jen_aku11:

"Heyyyy why is mercy’s face like that, e be like say Nedu’s mouth dey smell."

oluchi.jessica:

"Mercy abeg no kiss this man again, your facial expression explains it all."

airstar439:

"Sorry to say! That’s so irritating "

eduogy:

"Mercy’s face say I can’t deal."

machi_vibez:

"Nor be you suppose grab her bum bum? Why she do the grabbing "

yo_vyv:

"Lmaooo… mercy have mercy "

abigail_dinsey:

"See Sabinus face"

shugakosa:

"You dey happy, see as mercy keep face like say you get mouth odor "

imperialmedia78:

"The can't be kiss for movie or skit...there's or there will be more to it."

mikibilliszn:

"Nedu this is full time enjoyment."

gee6ixx:

"See as Mercy grab ya nyash! "

kingmelvin____:

"What’s going on here! Allahaji wetin I kum dey do for Mercy mouth ? "

Mercy Eke dishes advice about makeup and confidence

Mercy Eke annoyed some Big Brother show fans after she shared her thoughts on makeup and its enhancing nature.

During a live Instagram video, the Big Brother Naija reality star answered a question about whether South Africa has good makeup artists.

According to her, being beautiful depends on confidence. If someone has low self-esteem, nothing will be fine for them.

Source: Legit.ng