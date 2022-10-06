Nollywood actor Zubby Michael recently thew the doors to his luxury mansion open to veteran entertainers Nkem Owoh and Faze

Singer Faze took to his Instagram page with pictures taken in the house while appreciating Michael for the invites

Social media users who reacted couldn’t help but point out how Faze and Owoh appeared so young despite their ages

Popular music star and ex-Plantashun Boiz singer, Faze, recently took to social media with an appreciation post dedicated to Nollywood’s Zubby Michael.

Apparently, the Nollywood star hosted Faze alongside veteran actor, Nkem Owoh, at his popular A1 luxury mansion.

Zubby Michael hosts veteran stars Nkem Owoh and Faze in his A1 mansion. Photo: @fazealone

Source: Instagram

Faze equally shared pictures on his Instagram page in which he was spotted alongside the two Nollywood stars.

Sharing the post, he wrote:

"Respect and ❤️ to the Legendary @osuofia_nkemowoh and my brother @zubbymichael in his A1 mansion. ❤️ @osuofia_nkemowoh He said i haven’t changed since he saw me some years back. Thank God for Grace."

See his post below:

Social media users react

fliptyce said:

"Baba na forever youngest."

tonymento said:

"Vampire squad."

lilian_mmadu said:

"You and uncle Nkem na the same , una no de old."

emirate__son said:

"Honestly you are aging younger ❤️❤️❤️ indomie generation won't know when we are jamming Kolomental album."

cocoberry_organic_skincare said:

"You haven't changed much. All the best."

chixonnexus said:

"But it's true nau. U have been like this since the days of plantashun bois. U no dey change."

baddest_dj_don_jay said:

"No be like baba faze u nor dey old more grace to you @fazealone more Grace to you also @zubbymichael and @osuofia_nkemowoh age."

Zubby Michael makes it rain at Bred's birthday party

Davido’s cousin and son of Osun state governor-elect Ademola Adeleke, Bred, made headlines over a video from his birthday party in Lagos state on Saturday, July 23.

The video that surfaced online showed an excited Bred dancing while actor Zubby Michael and other friends at the party made money rain on him.

Many took to the comment section to air their reaction, as some said Bred shouldn’t have flaunted such lifestyle, especially when his father just won the Osun state election.

Source: Legit.ng