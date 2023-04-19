Nollywood actress Bukunmi Oluwasina caused a buzz on social media after she dedicated a video to advising men

According to her, people are fond of advising women and neglecting the men so she took it upon herself

The actress told men who have wives who sleep around to pray for their women and preserve their home because they are the head of the family

Popular Nollywood actress, Bukunmi Oluwasina, has caused a buzz on social media over her interesting advice to men in relationships.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a video where she noted that people are fond of advising only women and neglecting the men.

Not stopping there, the film star went ahead to tell men not to give up on their relationships or marriages because of the indiscretions of their women.

Video trends as actress Bukunmi Oluwasina advises men with cheating wives. Photos: @bukunmioluwasina

According to her, if a woman mistakenly sleeps with her man’s best friend or another man outside, he should forgive her and move on because love is forgiveness.

She added that if the woman also happened to get pregnant for someone outside the home, the man should accept the baby because every child is a blessing and nobody is above mistakes.

She said:

“Let’s say your girlfriend mistakenly slept with your best friend and you’re breaking up, no nau, fight for your girl, she’s your girl. What if she forgot he’s your best friend? That’s how my gender people are, we forget things easily. Just forgive and move on, love is forgiveness. Or your wife mistakenly slept with somebody outside and got pregnant? Every child is a blessing, nobody is above mistakes, welcome the child, build your home, you’re the head of the family, you’re the one that will make your home work. Or you want to leave your wife for the new guy? No, fight for your woman.”

In the caption of the video, Bukunmi added more advice for men. She wrote:

“IF YOUR WIFE IS SLEEPING AROUND, PLEASE PRAY FOR HER. ENTER WAR ROOM. IT MIGHT BE SPIRUTUAL. She might be going through a lot. What God cannot do does not exist. MAKE E NO BE LIKE SAY NOBODY DEY ADVICE MEN. ‍♀️‍♀️”

See the video below:

Netizens react to Bukunmi Oluwasina’s interesting advice to men in relationships

The actress’ video soon went viral and it raised a series of funny comments from netizens. Read some of them below:

ayam_pikoh_official:

“Is true jare Maami❤️ we forget things easily ”

eyinjumitoyoz:

“Even she got pregnant for another person fight for your woman... That part got me rolling on the floor . Like seriously.”

kennie__cruisse:

“the sarcasm!!!!!!So on point!!!!”

debbymegaolawuyi:

“Na true ooo men pray for women.”

desiredesayo1:

“i love the accept the child partmen you dey hear so”

e_s_t_a_29:

“Don't forget to wear sexyy clothes for her so she'll stop looking outside.”

chisparklebeauty_world:

“My brother Fast and pray o. Remember to be respectful and give her attention, also do the things she likes to do especially those things you were doing for her before you married her. Again please be patient God will surely make her change.”

psalmist_vicky:

“You forgot to add Take her pictures to Shiloh! Pray for her, fast, prepare her meal don’t let her look outside ”

nenyoinlagos:

“This one sweet me .”

