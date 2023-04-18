On April 17, actor Tchidi Chikere caused a buzz online with the announcement of his third marriage

As expected, the conversation online spilled to his ex-wives, especially actress Nuella Njubigbo

To prove that he is cordial with his exes, Chikere shared screenshots of conversations with the actress about their child

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

After announcing his third marriage recently, actor Tchidi Chikere decided to share private conversations with one of his ex-wives, actress Nuella Njubigbo.

The actor took this action to prove to netizens that he was cordial with his colleague and that she had no business with his new marriage.

Tchidi Chikere shared chats with his ex-wife Nuella to show they are cordial. Photo credit: @tchidichikereofficial/@nuella_njubigbo

Source: Instagram

In the conversation, the pair were very formal with each other, with conversations bordering around their children.

Chikere also made it clear that he was done talking about his remarriage and the state of his past relationships.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See the post below:

Reactions to Chikere's post

topchild_:

"Be like Tchidi get money oo? Cos I no understand the rush on him by ladies."

realestatebabygirl:

"It’s the hi Tchidi and Hi Nuella for me."

pbellebeautyng:

"Full grown man posting chats up and down tufiakwa."

official_slimscrilla:

"So what should we do with this information. The fact you have to share this to gain validation truly shows something is wrong. You should do your thing as long as you happy and not hurting anyone than proving to people who what you eat dont make them poo that everything is fine. Too much private information."

finessestitches:

"Na wa! Nollywood most wanted bachelor."

ksolo_hitz:

"No need to shalaye just go on with ur life and pray the new marriage works. No need for SM validation."

precious.ihuoma:

"They have kids together and will be in each other's life for the rest of their lives. They have to co-parent peacefully and also deserve to enjoy peace as individuals. That's how it should be, no need for drama. If you love your kids, you will sheath your sword and allow them enjoy both parental love and presence."

Late singer Kefee’s hubby remarries after 9 years

Late Nigerian singer, Kefee’s husband, Teddy Don Momoh, finally remarried nine years after the demise of his wife.

On his official Instagram page, Don Momoh shared the good news of his remarriage with many fans.

In one video, the new couple was seen rocking the Edo traditional attire and were all smiles on their big day as they posed for the camera.

Source: Legit.ng