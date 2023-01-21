Actress Nancy Isime has been trending on social media over scenes of her baring it all in a new movie

In response to some of her fans who expressed shock at the scene, Nancy revealed she was not the one, adding that it was her body double

However, despite the clarification, like many netizens, comedian Bovi remained adamant as he insisted she was lying

Popular actress and host Nancy Isime has been making headlines over the role she played in a newly released movie dubbed ‘Shanty Town'.

A scene from the movie with veteran actor RMD showed Nancy baring it all and has since sparked reactions online.

Nancy Isime speaks about double body. Credit: @nancyisimeofficial @officialbovi

To clear the air, Nancy took to her Instagram page to clarify and shed more light on the scene.

According to her, what many saw in the scene belonged to her double body.

See her post below:

According to the Cambridge Dictionary, a double body is someone who appears instead of an actor in some scenes, or instead of a famous person in public, usually where their body is seen but their face is not seen clearly:

Bovi, other netizens remain adamant

Despite Nancy’s explanation, comedian Bovi, alongside some other netizens took to the actress’ comment section to insist it was her. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

officialbovi:

"Na lie! Na you! It’s by force. Na you Nancy!"

medlinbos:

"I am watching it like this o it’s the I wan pay for freedom SIR for me my best Gurl ❤️."

lukaka16788:

"You gas show us your own to confirm am say you day talk true☺️"

chizorbachristopher:

"@officialbovi yes o .... you had to see my brothers last night... how sad they were they said evn if it is double body abi body double say she don break their heart."

preciousdcee001:

"Abi na lie eee which kind body double."

