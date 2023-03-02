Talented Nigerian singer and composer Spyro enticed fans and music lovers with the teaser of his viral hit track, remixed

The growing Afrobeats act took to social media to announce that his collaboration with the Afro diva Tiwa Savage

The announcement of Who is Your Guy remix gathered tonnes of reactions from netizens in anticipation of the song

Fast-rising act Spryo has decided to bring more goodness to his fans and music lovers with the remix of his infectious song Who is Your Guy remix.

The Multi-talented Nigerian composer, Spyro, made his musical debut this year after a while with his smashing tune, Who Is Your Guy.

Nigerian fast-rising act Sypro features Tiwa Savage on his sensational hit song Who is Your Guy Credit: @spyro_offcial, @tiwasavage

Syyro disclosed on social media that he featured the Afrobeats diva Tiwa Savage on the remix of his song.

Soyro went on to appreciate Tiwa for her support so far.

"Thank you QUEEN T @tiwasavage. WE GO LIVE TOMORROW #WHOISYOURGUYremix … Let’s trend this shall we, share to the ends of the world ✌️," he said.

See his post below

Nigerians react to Spyro’s post

only_starbrope:

"1 million years of hustle, 1 billion years of enjoying the benefits ."

iam_rickyfitz:

"Tiwa never misses and I don’t know how she does that! "

kingpexxie:

"AFRICAN BAD GYAL & AFRICAN BAD BOY BEST THING AFTER BREAD AND ."

thaspenbenedicta:

"What?! This song is already fire then you add @tiwasavage to it, what you tryna do here brother burn the dance floor??"

iamnasboi:

"Love to see it. you worked your a*s for this ❤️."

alade_xo:

"Indeed God is good and kind to me I have followed your story since the day @bolajiid told you were gonna be famous now look at God Grace Grace this is our story."

harmesmiracle:

"Why all those celebrities always they jump enter song when don already blows."

