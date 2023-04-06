Popular Nigerian actress, Rita Dominic, caused a buzz on social media over her appearance in a recent post

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a video consisting of different photos of her dressed like a ‘trenches babe’

The photos of the actress dressed in an unconventional way raised a series of funny comments from netizens

Much loved Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, recently caused amusement among her fans with her post on social media.

On her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a video compilation of different photos showing her dressed like a trenches babe.

Dominic has been known to keep things classy with her outfit, and it amused many to see her rocking bright-coloured leggings, gold hair, over-the-top makeup and more bizarre looks.

Photos of Rita Dominic dressed like trenches babe causes stir. Photos: @ritadominic

Source: Instagram

In her caption, the movie star explained that her outfits were from her time on the movie set of Lekki Wives Reunion. According to her, she had a very good time playing the role.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Not stopping there, Dominic told fans not to feel overwhelmed by the character’s style because she was born fashionable.

In her words:

“I had a good time playing a very good bad gal! please don’t be overwhelmed by Abiks fashion forward style. She was born fashionable.”

See her post below:

Fans and celebs react to Rita Dominic’s funny trenches dressing in new photos

Shortly after the actress’ post went up, a number of netizens, including her celebrity colleagues, stormed her comment section to share their thoughts. Read some of their reactions below:

Lamiphillipsworld:

“I’m already laughing because your inner voice will be cracking up at these baffs! Keep soaring Riri!”

elsieokpocha:

“Who did my Riri like this ?”

uru_eke:

“Blessing took you to the trenches! ”

100feminine:

“I couldn't recognize you @ritadominic to this is indeed a different role from your posh roles. welldone ma.”

lindaosifo:

“Wahala wahala .”

fashiongoddess5:

“No this isn't you my Fashionista .”

chelsi__offiong:

“Mama this is a lot ❤️❤️ .”

Fans worry for Paulo as Iyabo Ojo behaves like tout in video

In other celebrity news, popular Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo, made the news over a funny TikTok video where she behaved like a tout.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a clip of herself behaving like a tout as she threw shade at her detractors over the recently held presidential election.

In the video, Iyabo was seen wearing her signature black bonnet paired with a tank top and sagged baggy jeans as she addressed her haters.

Source: Legit.ng