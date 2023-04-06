BBTitans star, Yvonne, has been celebrated wildly by her Nigerian fans upon her return to the country

In videos making the rounds online, the reality show star was captured with fans at the airport after she landed in Nigeria

The large crowd of fans showered Yvonne with love, and she was gifted a huge dollar bouquet, among other things

BBTitans Nigerian housemate, Yvonne, was recently bombarded with love after she finally returned to the country.

In the late hours of April 5, 2023, the reality show star and her fellow Nigerian finalists, landed at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos.

However, Yvonne’s fans were already on ground to give her a royal welcome. The large crowd quickly rushed to the BBTitans housemate after spotting her.

Video of BBTitans' Yvonne treated to royal welcome from fans as she lands in Nigeria. Photos: @vonnestars

Source: Instagram

Yvonne’s fans, consisting of many young ladies, crowded the reality star as they screamed in excitement at being in her presence.

Not stopping there, Yvonne was also gifted a huge dollar flower bouquet and a crown as her fans continued to treat her like royalty.

Despite being obviously tired from her flight, Yvonne was able to match the energy from her excited fans.

See the videos below:

Netizens react as BBTitans Yvonne’s fans treat her to royal welcome in Nigeria

Pweety_lolly:

“I'm not here to make friends but you made a huge family out there who loves and care for you... sometimes our ways aren't Gods plan for us...now you have a full force behind this smile .”

olabels_vogue_queen:

“As they shld for a Queen.”

pat3shai:

“Best welcome ever, always classy and top.”

teeto__olayeni:

“She speaks CLASS❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

officialummumudassir:

“The queen has landed.”

Udoin.ya:

“Welcome back Queen. May all odds work in your favor henceforth. Breakthrough, breakout, breakforth and flourish on everyside.”

simplyajowa:

“The central bank of 9ja should do something about the money bouquet...gifting money like that should attract tax..”

luchicool5:

“She represented Nigeria very well welcome home queen @yvonne.godswill.”

Source: Legit.ng