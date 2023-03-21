Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri recently showed off another of her talents as she shared a video of her at what appears to be a music studio

The mother of two rocked an outfit like a typical rapper as she dropped funny bars while her colleague Nosa Rex provided backup

The video has stirred funny reactions from popular celebrities as well as many of her fans and followers

Popular Nigerian actress Ruth Kadiri has awakened her musical talent as she recently shared a video of herself proudly showing off her rapping skills at a studio.

In the short clip, Ruth Kadiri was dressed like a typical rapper and displayed her skills while actor Nosa Rex was behind her, providing backup.

Ruth Kadiri stirs funny reactions with rap skills. Credit: @ruthkadiri

Sharing the video on her IG page, Ruth Kadiri, in her caption, described herself as a lyrical beast:

“Lyrical beast . With my hype man @babarex0 We must to make am o Onome the rock star loading. A big things production.”

Watch the video below:

See another video of Ruth Kadiri rapping shared by Nosa Rex

Celebrities, fans react to Ruth Kadiri’s video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

official2baba:

"Got me there nicely ."

maryremmynjoku:

"Na who do you like this? @babarex0 why na?"

yomicasual:

"You don make am ."

nma_kocha:

"See you see Grammy ."

monicafriday1:

"Lyrics beast. Grammy loading ."

i_signature_:

"@ruthkadiri You guys must be having a lot of fun while achieving it your dreams I like ."

iam_gennychioma:

"If you watch more than once gather here our next Grammy winner ."

officialwendy:

"So after all this your rockstar dressing,you fall hand ."

lynnbeadz:

"for a moment I taught it was @tenientertainer ."

kingwoleojo:

"no worry we go chop am anyhow!!!"

ikenna_michelle:

"Aunty RUTH OF LIFE you are making my day."

Source: Legit.ng