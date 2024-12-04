Moving streaming platform, Netflix has quietly left Nigeria eight years after it launched in the country

According to the reports, the international streaming platform is yet to offer any explanations for their decision

Nollywood producer Kunle Afolayan, while speaking at the 2024 Zuma Film Festival, also confirmed Netflix's exit from Nigeria

International movie streaming platform Netflix has exited Nigeria eight years after it launched in 2016, but it has been kept away from the public while major stakeholders in the Nollywood movie industry were aware.

According to Nollywood Wire, Netflix exited Nigeria in November 2024, ending the financial support streaming platforms provided for the production of Nigerian content.

Netflix was said to have quietly called their frequent collaborators and told them the sad news that they would be cutting back on acquiring Nigerian content.

However, the reason as to Netflix's action is yet to be known as the platform is yet to provide an official statement.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigerian movies like Kunle Afolayan's Anikulapo gained international recognition on Netflix after its release.

Kunle Afolayan speaks on Netflix's exit

The renowned Nigerian filmmaker, speaking at the 2024 Zuma Film Festival, confirmed that Netflix had stopped commissioning new Nigerian Originals.

Afolayan disclosed that unlike many of his colleagues, he was fortunate to have secured a third season for his hit series Anikulapo before the platform made the decision.

He revealed some of his colleagues were not that lucky as other Nollywood projects in development were cancelled.

Afolayan, who described it as a big blow to the industry, also saw it as a wake-up call for the movie industry.

Watch video of Kunle Afolayan speaking about Netflix's exit

People react to Netflix's exit

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

mosaalabi:

"I'm beginning to think that our silence about social issues as a nation is a reflection of the boldness of our filmmakers. Maybe."

y__maestro:

"This is wild."

akinyemithefirst:

"Omoh! These are the issues! What is going on?"

amahegbuta:

"I've been waiting for a press release about this since way back I heard the news."

thesadiqibrahimbooth:

"Very serious issue…. Shouldn’t be swept away."

Controversy trail Lateef Adedimeji's Lisabi movie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also recalled reporting that Lateef's choice to have Niyi Akinmolayan direct Lisabi sparked uproar online.

Netizens expressed disappointment over the actor's collaboration with Akinmolayan owing to the latter's stance on national issues, which have been divisive among online users.

They also threatened to boycott the movie.

