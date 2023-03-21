Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo's ex-fiancee, Fancy Acholonu, is doing just fine moving on from their messy breakup

In a new video, the model showed off her soft dance moves as she got goofy in a restaurant

While some fans of Fancy gushed over her, others mentioned how much better and happier she looks

A video of actor Alexx Ekubo's ex-lover Fancy Acholonu has stirred mixed reactions on social media.

Earlier this year, Alexx and Fancy finally parted ways, amid messy call-outs by the model on social media.

A video showed Alexx Ekubo's ex, Fancy, dancing. Photo credit: @fancyacholonu

In the new video on her page, Fancy, in what appears to be a restaurant, showed off her toned body in a two-piece and also flaunted her soft dance skills

Fancy captioned the video:

"I’ve been practicing my dance moves.. #dontjudge #Nightout #weoutside "

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Fancy's video

ogesilva:

"Happiness looks good on you."

anachynwa:

"World is yet to see the best coming ur way, Enjoy ur self."

maryy.conteh:

"I just love seeing you happy."

dodole2364_:

"This dance would have been nice for ur wedding u can go back dear fine bride."

iam_heaven__:

"You are adding up and it’s beautiful."

blaze_interiors1:

"U are loved and appreciated by many, I mean much more than you can count."

officialmimi_girl:

"My billionaire you deserve all the happiness you get miss Fancy ☺ love you.. "

zarabasil_:

"She’s adding up."

nifemibiodun66:

"Nawa oo...only God knows what happened BTW u and Alex."

bluetherapist1:

"At the end of the day it's you n yourself that you got so keep being happy "

eby_nony:

"Please do darling,cos you will be dancing with Joy soonest"

