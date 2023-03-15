Popular Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare, has made the news over claims that her unclad photos spread on social media

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star reacted to the claims and shut them down

According to Laide Bakare, she is a well known actress and she has never even accepted a movie role that will make her go unclad

Popular Nigerian actress, Laide Bakare, has now reacted to claims that her unclad photos were released on social media.

Just recently, well-known controversial blog, Gistlover, had claimed that Laide Bakare had sent her unclad snaps to her younger lover and the photos were now being shared on WhatsApp and other platforms.

In reaction to the claims, Laide Bakare took to her official Instagram page to debunk the news.

The movie star penned down a lengthy note where she denied being the person in the controversial photos.

According to her, she initially decided to ignore the false news but gave it another thought and decided to debunk it in the interest of her family and fans.

The actress noted that she has never and will never share her unclad photos with anyone and even in her acting career she has never accepted a role that will require her to be naked.

Not stopping there, Laide Bakare added that she is now taking steps to bring cyber security experts in Nigeria and abroad to get to the root of the evil.

Her post reads in part:

“I am an actress, movie producer and role model of international standing with over 2 decades of hard-earned reputation. In defence of this profile and in order not to grant victory to evil doers, I am now taking steps to bring in law enforcement and cyber security experts in Nigeria and Internationally to get to the root of this malicious act and bring the shameless perpetrators to justice.”

See her post below:

Netizens react as Laide Bakare shuts down claims of her unclad photos going viral

Read what some social media users had to say about Laide Bakare’s response below:

iamlolaalao:

“I no that is not you ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

niffy58:

“Shey same picture wey don circulate reach WhatsApp, nah your face dey der ma'am.”

asujoe7:

“Are you saying the one with is Photoshop...you just make me go back and view it if truly it was you ....ha.”

esthersky_77:

“I don see the video oo no Dey lie.”

sheyillarswagzlord:

“you will do something korokoro and go and meet someone to be writing Disclaimer on ur behalf ain't u Ashamed madam disclaimer.”

endwell_1:

“And what of the one trending on telegram now, is she your twin sister?”

hannesscake:

“Madam na u Dey that video abeg u no try at all kilode.”

jesuspikincomedian:

“Shey the video wey me I don see with your face in it abi which one ? Well me I have seen it on telegram and I still have the link to view the video sha.”

Laide Bakare clears the air over Iyabo Ojo drama

Nollywood actress Laide Bakare has quickly taken to social media to clear the air and avoid an ugly exchange between her and her colleague, Iyabo Ojo.

The actress made reference to viral screenshots of WhatsApp status updates in which she allegedly shaded her colleague.

In the trending screenshots, Bakare had bragged about having evidence to prove Ojo’s backdoor dealings with politicians.

The actress assured concerned parties that the images were doctored by people trying to ruin her relationship with Ojo.

