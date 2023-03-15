Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has now updated her fans on her issue with an online vendor who scammed her of N750k

The movie star revealed that the vendor had started to threaten her life and vowed to kill her except she changes her address

NBS shared screenshots of the threat and decided to let the issue go however fans had different opinions

Popular Nigerian actress, Nkechi Blessing, seemed to have been moved to fear by an online vendor who started to threaten her after scamming her of N750k.

Recall that the movie star had taken to social media some weeks back to recount how the online vendor she bought furniture from blocked her after she paid N750k.

In a new development, the scammer reached out to the actress and threatened to take her life.

Fans react as Nkechi Blessing decides to let go after vendor who scammed her of N750k sent her death threats. Photos: @nkechiblessingsunday

In the threatening chat messages, the scammer sent her photos of corpses and promised Nkechi that her family would mourn her soon.

According to the person, her online fans who are pushing her to insult them will cry for her soon as he promised to use her to set an example and teach other people a lesson.

The scammer also seemed unmoved that they might be discovered and told the actress to report to whoever she wanted to report to.

Nkechi Blessing accompanied the photos of their chat with photos of her transaction receipt with the scammer as well as a screenshot of their online page.

The movie star who was obviously shaken by the development revealed that she had decided to let things go.

She wrote:

“So you mean after receiving this kind of msgs from someone that scammed me I should not let go? My own life is worth more than 750k..I am a child of grace,whatever I lost in life always come back double..I let go and let GOD but KARMA will surely speak for me!!!”

See her post below:

Fans share mixed reactions as Nkechi Blessing shares threat messages from scammer

Shortly after the actress shared her post online, a number of fans reacted in her comment section. While some of them agreed with her choice to let go, others noted that the scammer could not do anything and was only issuing empty threats.

Read some of their comments below:

Ucheogbodo:

“He can’t do anything Abeg ! Leave empty threat.”

_kaimaa

@ucheogbodo gbam! Nkechi dey shake like say no be igbo blood dey flow for her vein, track the motherfuc*ker and bring him to his knees. Funny enough he even sent you his own personal account sef.”

toksduttie:

“Sorry, take the chats and his number to EFCC/police. This is the reason why if you are an online vendor or I meet you online selling stuff, I NEVER pay in advance. if it’s not cash on delivery bye bye.. if I pay you in advance it’s because I know you and I want to test your integrity.”

holartools_estate_consultant:

“It is better you track him with d number is using to chat u on WhatsApp. Pls don’t play with his threats pls work on it fast a lot is happening in this country.”

toryvillage:

“I'm surprised Nkechi You're Writing this. Nkechi You let go off this person who is just a Mere threat? Except you no want this money because you have plenty. Let me help you retrieve it and do Give away for people. Person shake you small and you want to run. Them no born that b@st@rd well.”

realsusanpeters:

“He should be traced and arrested , imagine.”

collection_710:

“So all this mouth una Dey make sometimes no mind ??”

only1_savage2c:

“All this nah format .”

styleinthrift:

“It’s the audacity, when you now catch them, they will be blaming devil anyhow. It’s so easy to catch him. Go to the bank and they will block his account or use NIN to get the name registered.”

vanessa_young26:

“Empty threats just to scare you so you don’t try to get your money back, sending pictures of dead bodies really? Simply because they know you might want to take some steps that might eventually get them into trouble. Same way they have been threatening their previous victims. I know someone they scammed of 80k too last week…they are professional scammers…but God will expose them soon.”

Source: Legit.ng