“I Want My Old Life Back”: BBNaija Winner Phyna Cries Out Over Continued Death Threats From Trolls
- BBNaija reality star Phyna has tasted fame, but it appears she is now itching to return to a world away from the public’s eye
- The reality star recently took to her Instastory channel with a screenshot of a death threat sent to her by a troll
- Phyna proceeded to add that she was tired at this point and wouldn’t mind having her old life back
A few months of being a celebrity figure seems to have taken a toll on Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2022 winner, Phyna.
Just recently, the former Level Up housemate took to her Instastory channel with a screenshot showing a message she got from an Instagram troll.
The individual sent a heavily worded death threat to Phyna, and she couldn’t help but share the message with the rest of the world.
Without saying much, Phyna simply noted that she wanted to return to her old life at this point.
The reality star returned in a different slide and mentioned how she thought the BBN show was just a game, but some people are not taking it to the extreme.
Phyna proceeded to tender an unreserved apology to anyone offended by her actions while she was still on the show, and even after she came outside the Big Brother house.
The Level Up star pleaded with those sending her death threats with troll accounts to stop.
"I’m sorry if I have offended anyone while in the house and out. Please enough of the death threats behind fake accounts. I don dey beg o,” her post read in part.
See the screenshot below:
Phyna heavily lampoons fans trying to force her relationship with fellow ex-housemate Groovy
Meanwhile, Big Brother Naija 2022 winner Phyna seems to want to keep her relationship with Groovy on the low, but fans aren't letting her.
Legit.ng previously reported that during an Instagram live session, the reality star got angry when most of her fans started asking why she has been hanging out with Bella and not Groovy.
Phyna, who urged her fans to rest, noted that unnecessary curiosity is why some people choose to go private.
One social media user who reacted to the BBNaija star’s disclaimer said:
“Las las e don cast this is not the Phyna I know she always replies all shippers questions maybe breakfast don set."
Another said:
“What is wrong with people, leave this girl alone for goodness sake. They didn't collect shippers gifts, let them be. I am a shipper but the Wahala and stress they give this girl is too much wetin.if u were on that live u will be angry.wetin.”
Source: Legit.ng