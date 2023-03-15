BBNaija reality star Phyna has tasted fame, but it appears she is now itching to return to a world away from the public’s eye

The reality star recently took to her Instastory channel with a screenshot of a death threat sent to her by a troll

Phyna proceeded to add that she was tired at this point and wouldn’t mind having her old life back

A few months of being a celebrity figure seems to have taken a toll on Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2022 winner, Phyna.

Just recently, the former Level Up housemate took to her Instastory channel with a screenshot showing a message she got from an Instagram troll.

The individual sent a heavily worded death threat to Phyna, and she couldn’t help but share the message with the rest of the world.

Without saying much, Phyna simply noted that she wanted to return to her old life at this point.

The reality star returned in a different slide and mentioned how she thought the BBN show was just a game, but some people are not taking it to the extreme.

Phyna proceeded to tender an unreserved apology to anyone offended by her actions while she was still on the show, and even after she came outside the Big Brother house.

The Level Up star pleaded with those sending her death threats with troll accounts to stop.

"I’m sorry if I have offended anyone while in the house and out. Please enough of the death threats behind fake accounts. I don dey beg o,” her post read in part.

See the screenshot below:

