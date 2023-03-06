Popular Nigerian dancer, Kaffy Shafau, has taken a big step to stand with the parents of late Whitney Adeniran

Whitney reportedly died at her school, Chrisland, during their inter house sports after she got electrocuted

The news of her demise has been trailed with negative comments for her school many accused them of not showing empathy

Popular Nigerian dancer, Kaffy Shafau, has revealed that she will be withdrawing her daughter from Chrisland High School.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the celebrity dancer shared a video where she spoke on the unfortunate incident that led to the death of 12-year-old Whitney Adeniran, a student of Chrisland.

Whitney had reportedly been electrocuted to death in her school during their inter-house sports ceremony.

Reactions as Kaffy vows to withdraw daughter from Chrisland school. Photos: @kaffydance, @chrislandinsta, @bam.babycity

In Kaffy’s video, the dancer complained about the school’s negligence and their lack of empathy after the unfortunate incident occurred.

According to her, the negative reports trailing the school are becoming one too many with the institution not showing effort to make amends.

Kaffy noted that it is sad that an unfortunate incident has to keep happening at the school before things change meanwhile innocent students keep getting affected.

The dancer vowed to withdraw her daughter from the school even though she had already paid her fees.

Nigerians react as Kaffy calls out Chrisland School, vows to withdraw daughter

After Kaffy shared the emotional video where she called out Chrisland and sympathised with Whitney Adeniran’s family, a number of netizens took to her comment section to react. Read some of their reactions below:

Amazingdoyin:

“It's the way the aftermath is handled that's so infuriating. The relentless weaving of lies and the utter show of disregard for a whole human life and the lack of empathy.

3 days after this girl died, imagine representatives of the school asking the mother if she never carry the matter enter social media? I mean......

I would be mad at that too. So it's obvious that ALL they care about isn't taking responsibility, but how to cover up a major negligence on their part. It wasn't small electricity that has shocked some of us and we're still alive. Imagine that type of electricity that burned her lips black on the spot. It's a major one. May that family find the comfort they need so much at this time.”

officialellamo:

“Thank you mama! You are a VOICE! Thank you! Every other celebrity mum in that school are quite! Chrisland think they are bigger than God!!! But we shall not test until that looses their license!!?”

yungtehila:

“I don’t understand why that school has not been shut down.”

tee_bliss_makeovers:

“God bless you for this...... it’s the right thing to do... just like you said, it’s d attitude after the incident that even breaks our heart the more.”

fab_kidscloset:

“You are so right. Accidents happen but it’s the attitude after that matters. The way Chrisland has carried on shows they have no regards for the life that was lost. They only care about the image of their school. The fact that the inter house sports continued after dropping her body at the hospital shows they are don’t deserve to have children in their school. What happened to announcing that the event cannot continue due to an accident that just occurred and not opening school for some days to show empathy and mourn with the family. But no they feel they are larger than life, they are untouchable! It’s just pathetic.”

toyinonigbanjo:

“Thank you for lending your voice Kaffi! This is the right thing to do. Chrisland is cold!!”

Chrisland speaks on alleged plan to exhume Whitney's corpse

The Management of Chrisland School has revealed its position regarding the developments surrounding the autopsy report.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, March 5th, 2023, the school management maintained the death of Whitney Adeyemi Adeniran was a huge loss to the school and the nation at large.

The school management described as false, the claims making rounds on the internet that they intend to exhume Whitney's body.

Source: Legit.ng