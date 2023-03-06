An overzealous fan has gone the extra mile to prove his support and loyalty for LP’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi

The individual got a tattoo of Obi’s quote about getting to the presidency through an excellent process on his body

Netizens, however, had mixed reactions, with some wondering if the guy’s parents have never dropped strong quotes to motivate him

Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, continues to receive an overwhelming show of love from his supporters even after Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared president-elect.

Just recently, an overzealous supporter went the extra mile to prove his loyalty to Obi by inking some of his words on his body.

During Obi’s first public speech after the elections, the former governor stressed the importance of getting into political office through excellent and unquestionable means.

“If you must be referred to as your excellency, then the process through which you arrived in the office must be excellent,” Obi said.

Well, the young man was among Nigerians who were moved by the strong quote, and he proceeded to have it tattooed on his body.

Check out a video as sighted online below:

Social media users react

prankhottie said:

"I’m going to tatto my godfather tinubu content soon."

ada_preshie said:

"E reach to tattoo it."

cizzehgram said:

"Man that's one of the hardest quotes I ever heard from a politician."

muiz_1505 said:

"Maybe e no get mama and papa. Abi those two no dey motivate him ."

darkskin_omo said:

"This quote did not just apply to political sit, anything you're doing if you want to be addressed right,do the right thing."

queenofdsun said:

"I no wan hear na from tattoo u get HIV o, make we come donate."

b_o_w_a_d said:

"Your parents not Dey motivate you. Well dem talk say na person wey go Dey lie give una una Dey like."

