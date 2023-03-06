Popular Nigerian celebrity couple, Adeniyi Johnson and Seyi Edun, have continued to get netizens rejoicing with them over the birth of their twins

The Nollywood stars finally unveiled their newborn babies in a heartwarming video as they welcomed them after seven years of childlessness

The emotional video moved a lot of netizens as the congratulated the couple while others prayed for them

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Popular Nollywood couple, Adeniyi Johnson and Seyi Edun, are still making the news over the birth of their twins.

Recall that the celebrity couple had been childless for seven years before they finally gave birth to twin babies.

In a new development, the couple finally unveiled their newborns on social media with a heartwarming video.

Fans gush over video as Seyi Edun and Adeniyi Johnson finally unveil their twins. Photos: @i_am_shai

Source: Instagram

Taking to her official Instagram page, Seyi Edun shared an emotional clip of herself with her husband as they cradled their newborn babies in their arms.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

At a point in the video, the actress was seen getting emotional as she shed tears while onlookers consoled her. The clip was accompanied with a song on how people taunted her for being barren without knowing they were reminding God to bless her with children.

In the caption of the post Seyi Edun wrote:

“ITS THE LORD’S DOING AND ITS MARVELOUS IN OUR SIGHT. Mummy twins and Daddy twins say Thank you all.”

See the touching video below:

Fans get emotional as Seyi Edun and Adeniyi Johnson finally unveil their twins in video

Shortly after the video was posted online, a number of netizens stormed the actress’ page to react. Many of them congratulated the couple and showered them with prayers. Read some of their messages below:

queenettecouture:

“Glory be to God your joy is permanent.”

for_real_joy:

“Congratulations! Iya ibeji ati baba ibeji ❤️ many more blessings on the way. May Almighty God bless the twins ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @i_am_shai @adeniyijohnson.”

jayeola_monje:

“Congratulations darling your joy shall be permanent.”

tope_alabi_:

“Iya ibeji eku ewu omo o. I am so happy for you guys ❤️.”

reginachukwu:

“God did this, it is not human.”

mo_bimpe:

“Your joy is permanent sis .”

officialomoborty:

“Everlasting joy And This Joy shall be permanent .”

Mide Martins, Afeez Owo, storm Adeniyi Johnson, Seyi Edun's home after childbirth

The news of Nollywood celebrity couple, Adeniyi Johnson and Seyi Edun, welcoming twins after seven years of childlessness has been met with fanfare.

After the great news of the birth of their twins started to make the rounds, some Nigerian celebrities stormed the home of the couple to join them in celebration.

Nollywood actress, Mide Martins and her husband, Afeez Owo, took to social media to share videos of them with Johnson in his home as they celebrated the birth of the newborn twins.

Source: Legit.ng