Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson is still overwhelmed by her husband’s House of Representative victory during the last presidential elections

The Nollywood star was heavy on gratitude as she took to social media to specially thank her husband’s people in their native language

Starting with their native praise song, the movie star appreciated the men and women for showing up in numbers to vote for her hubby

Prince Odianosen Okojie, the husband to Nollywood star Mercy Johnson, recently won the House of Representative seat for his constituency under the political platform of the All Progressives Congress.

It was a joyful moment for the actress and her husband as they took to the streets to thank the Edo people for choosing them.

Mercy Johnson thanks her in-laws for voting her husband Credit: @meryjohnsonokojie

Mercy has come online to especially thank her husband’s people for not letting them down on the day of the presidential elections and making her husband the winner of the Esan North East/South East Federal Constituency election in Edo State.

Translating her husband’s Esan language, she said:

"It’s me, your wife Mercy Johnson Okojie; not too long ago, I came to solicit your support and begged you to vote for my husband. You all came out, and you did it, and over did it. My husband’s ballot was full and overflowing with women. A child backed by a woman can never fall. You all thank you, and the men thank you. Thank you. Thank you."

Nigerians react to Mercy Johnson’s post

officialonyinyeokafor: "It’s the language for me ….Congratulations sis ❤️❤️."

oke_will_i_am_adekunle:

"Who marry you, marry wife . I love how you support your husband. Congratulations.❤️"

psalmmieplace:

"Congratulations my darling sister and super star!!! Sha advice ur husband make he no do like DESMOND ELLIOTT."

hephaestus_101:

"Your husband is actually a good man, and it was more than election for us. He was the people's choice and as such every one voted for him. He has been done lots of good even before now, we pray and hope that he continues with his benevolence now that he's in office. God bless him."

richard_akala:

"I’m not sure I can speak Esan as fluent as this. Well done and congratulations Mercy."

Mercy Johnson’s hubby Prince Okojie jubilates

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson’s husband, Prince Okojie, was excited as he celebrated his latest win at the poll.

Prince Okojie, who contested under the APC as a House of Representatives candidate, during his statement with the press, said he was happy to have won the election

Mercy’s hubby also shared a video which showed the moment the returning officer declared him the winner, as many celebrities congratulated him over his win.

Source: Legit.ng